VOL. 132 | NO. 239 | Monday, December 4, 2017

Starry Nights at Shelby Farms Park hosts Run, Walk, Bike Night Monday, Dec. 4, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the park, 6903 Great View Drive N. Starry Nights will be closed to cars; Hyde Lake Wheel House will be open for bike rentals. Admission is $5. Visit shelbyfarmspark.org for a list of Mistletoe Village activities and other details.

Dove and Grammy Award-winning recording artist David Phelps brings his 19th annual Classic Christmas Tour to Millington Monday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. at Millington First Baptist Church, 5101 W. Union Road. Call 901-872-2264 or 270-627-0570 or visit davidphelps.com for details.

The UniverSoul Circus Big Top Christmas visits Memphis Tuesday through Sunday, Dec. 5-10, at Hickory Ridge Mall, 6075 Winchester Road. The Christmas-themed circus production features contortionists, motocross stunts, dancers, animal acts and more. Tickets start at $16. Visit universoulcircus.com for details and showtimes.

The 16th annual Toy Truck toy drive for Porter-Leath will be open Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 6-8, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bud Davis Cadillac, 5433 Poplar Ave., and Saturday, Dec. 9, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at WMC Action News 5, 1960 Union Ave. The drive collects new, unwrapped toys that promote early childhood learning (dolls, puzzles, balls, blocks, etc.), as well as cash, check and credit card donations, to benefit children 6 weeks to 5 years old served by Porter-Leath’s preschool program. Visit porterleath.org for details.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in NovaCopy’s conference room, 7251 Appling Farms Parkway. Eric Eurich of Focal Point Coaching will present “Goal Setting for 2018.” Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

Tennessee Shakespeare Company will stage Samuel Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot” Thursday, Dec. 7, through Dec. 17 at Dixon Gallery & Gardens’ Winegardner Auditorium, 4339 Park Ave. Visit tnshakespeare.org for showtimes and tickets.

Let’s Innovate Through Education (LITE) hosts its Student Pitch Night Thursday, Dec. 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the University of Memphis’ Fogelman Executive Center, 330 Innovation Drive, suite 206. High school students will pitch their entrepreneurial ideas to the community, with audience members voting to select two to receive additional funding for their startup or nonprofit. Tickets are $25 at eventbrite.com. Visit litememphis.com for details.