Black: State, Congress Should Release Sex Harassment Claims

VOL. 132 | NO. 239 | Monday, December 4, 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Congresswoman Diane Black wants Tennessee's General Assembly and Congress to disclose sexual harassment claims and settlements involving lawmakers and staffers.

Black told The Tennessean Thursday that victims should be released from non-disclosure agreements and Congress and the Assembly should identify perpetrators, but shield victim identities.

House Speaker Beth Harwell said Rep. Jeremy Durham's expulsion last year shows the House won't tolerate sexual harassment. A state attorney general investigation accused Durham of inappropriate sexual contact with at least 22 women.

Senate Speaker Randy McNally spokesman Adam Kleinheider said there haven't been any settlements involving senators or staff during McNally's speaker tenure.

Black said she supports legislation by Tennessee U.S. Reps. Jim Cooper and Marsha Blackburn to name federal lawmakers who settled harassment cases and force repayment of tax dollars for settlements.

