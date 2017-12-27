This Week in Memphis History: December 29-January 4

VOL. 10 | NO. 53 | Saturday, December 30, 2017

2008: Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton tells the Memphis Kiwanis Club that he will again pursue the consolidation of city and county governments as he begins his fifth four-year term of office.

Herenton says he would prefer that any consolidation of the two governments include the Memphis City Schools and Shelby County Schools systems but that he could support a plan that leaves out the schools since that is considered the most formidable political barrier to any kind of government consolidation.

1929: On the front page of The Daily News, the Memphis Fire Department has a new pumper: a Metropolitan pump-and-hose car with a 135-horsepower engine and a pumping capacity of 1,000 gallons of water a minute. The apparatus includes a Foamite extinguisher that can generate 20 gallons of “fire smothering firefoam.” The truck’s hose compartment has a capacity of 1,200 feet of 2 1/2-inch hose.

District Attorney General W. Tyler McLain reports his office tried 1,213 cases in 1929 with 1,106 convictions. “The sentences ranged from work house confinement to the electric chair,” The Daily News reports. The most notable death penalty case of the year was the conviction of Charles S. Taylor, a barber in Buntyn, for murdering his wife. At year’s end, the case is on appeal and Taylor is awaiting the court’s decision at the Shelby County Jail. McLain also reports that fines and court costs collected for the year are $36,677.53.