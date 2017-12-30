VOL. 10 | NO. 53 | Saturday, December 30, 2017

The Beale Street New Year’s Eve Celebration kicks off Sunday, Dec. 31, at 8:45 p.m. with a concert at Fourth Street and Beale. The B.B. King’s Blues Band featuring pop music icon Tito Jackson will headline the celebration of Memphis music leading up to a midnight fireworks show. Cost is free; visitors must be 21 or older. Visit bealestreet.com for the full concert lineup.

The 59th annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl, pitting the University of Memphis vs. Iowa State, kicks off Saturday, Dec. 30, at 11:30 a.m. at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, 335 S. Hollywood St. Visit libertybowl.org for details on parking and shuttles.

Shelby Farms Park will hold the Starry 4K Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, Dec. 30, at 6 p.m. starting at the visitor center, 6903 Great View Drive N. The race offers runners and walkers one last chance to see Starry Nights before it closes for the season. Family-friendly and open to all ages. Pre-registration is $25; race-day registration is $30. Visit starry4k.racesonline.com.

The 10th annual Hard Rock Cafe Memphis Guitar Drop is Sunday, Dec. 31, from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Hard Rock Memphis, 126 Beale St. Performances start at 6 p.m. and lead up to midnight, when the 10-foot D’Angelico guitar drops from 100 feet over Beale Street to kick off 2018. Tickets range from general admission ($35) to Gold VIP ($400). Visit hardrock.com/memphis for details.

Whisper in the New Year at Autism Resources Mid-South’s sensory-friendly New Year’s Eve party Sunday, Dec. 31, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Hope Church, 8500 Walnut Grove Road. Dress as your favorite Disney/Star Wars character and enjoy games, food and a quiet ball drop at 8:30 p.m. All disabilities welcome. Cost is free; RSVP required. Email autismresourcesmidsouth@gmail.com or call 901-509-3027.

The Peabody’s New Year’s Eve celebration Sunday, Dec. 31, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. at 149 Union Ave. The party will be hosted throughout the grand lobby and mezzanine, with performances by Garry Goin Group (G3), Seeing Red and DJ Epic in the Continental Ballroom, and by the Rene Koopman Trio in the Corner Bar. General admission is $40 online in advance or $50 at the door; guests must be 21 or older. Visit peabodymemphis.com.

Overton Square’s annual New Year’s Bash is Sunday, Dec. 31, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the square, 2101 Madison Ave. Enjoy a neighborhood concert featuring The Dantones and DJ Bobby Smith; on-site parking and free entry for all ages; and food and beverages available for on-site purchase. American Idol finalist Alexis Grace will emcee the night’s events in the Tower Courtyard. Afterward, keep the party going at one of Overton Square’s late-night hotspots. Visit overtonsquare.com for details.

Playhouse on the Square will perform “Peter Pan” through Sunday, Dec. 31, at 66 S. Cooper St. Visit playhouseonthesquare.org for times and tickets.

The Yard will recycle Christmas trees free of charge Thursday, Jan. 4, through Jan. 29 at its recycling and composting facility, 1735 Thomas Road. Hours are Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you mention Memphis Botanic Garden when dropping off a tree, The Yard will donate $5 to MBG. Call 901-833-9273 for details.

The Bible Museum on the Square hosts “Away in 100 Mangers: Nativities From Around the World” through Saturday, Jan. 6, at 140 E. Mulberry St. in Collierville. The exhibition features more than 100 nativities from over 45 countries, reflecting the diverse aspects of their native countries and the artists that created them. Open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost is $5 per person or $15 per family. Visit biblemuseumonthesquare.org.