Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 258 | Friday, December 29, 2017

'Obamacare' Sign-Up Tally Dips Slightly to 8.7M

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR, Associated Press

Updated 3:15PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

WASHINGTON (AP) – The government says more than 8.7 million people have signed up for coverage next year under the Obama-era health care law, exceeding expectations for a program that President Donald Trump has unsuccessfully tried to repeal.

The final tally released Thursday for the 39 HealthCare.gov states showed about 80,000 fewer sign-ups than an initial count provided last week. A spokesman for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said the slight dip was due to late cancellations.

Still, HealthCare.gov enrollment reached nearly 95 percent of last year's level, outperforming expectations in a show of consumer demand.

A complete national tally may not be available until March, as states running their own health insurance markets are continuing to sign up consumers. In California and New York, enrollment season ends Jan. 31.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 111 167 21,735
MORTGAGES 175 254 25,475
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 52 69 8,854
BUILDING PERMITS 79 79 44,353
BANKRUPTCIES 49 90 14,522
BUSINESS LICENSES 21 36 6,599
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 29 65 13,919
MARRIAGE LICENSES 40 65 5,307

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.