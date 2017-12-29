Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 258 | Friday, December 29, 2017

Exonerated Tennessee Man Seeks $1M After 31 Years in Prison

The Associated Press

Updated 3:15PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee man who spent more than 31 years in prison before new DNA evidence led to his rape and burglary conviction being overturned is asking the state for $1 million in damages.

The Tennessean reports lawyers for 61-year-old Lawrence McKinney of Wilson County filed the request with the state Board of Claims on Thursday.

McKinney's 1978 conviction in Memphis was overturned in 2009, and he was released from prison. But he couldn't ask for compensation until Gov. Bill Haslam exonerated him Dec. 20.

It's typical for exonerated people to apply for and receive money if they served time on an overturned conviction.

McKinney's lawyers said in the request that other exonerated people have received $37,000 to $71,000 per year of wrongful imprisonment. The legal maximum is $1 million.

___

Information from: The Tennessean, www.tennessean.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 111 167 21,735
MORTGAGES 175 254 25,475
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 52 69 8,854
BUILDING PERMITS 79 79 44,353
BANKRUPTCIES 49 90 14,522
BUSINESS LICENSES 21 36 6,599
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 29 65 13,919
MARRIAGE LICENSES 40 65 5,307

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.