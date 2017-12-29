VOL. 132 | NO. 258 | Friday, December 29, 2017

The 59th annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl, pitting the University of Memphis vs. Iowa State, kicks off Saturday, Dec. 30, at 11:30 a.m. at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, 335 S. Hollywood St. Join fans from both teams on Beale Street Friday, Dec. 29, for the free Beale Street Parade (3 p.m.) and Bash on Beale Pep Rally (4:30 p.m.). Visit libertybowl.org for details.

Shelby Farms Park will hold the Starry 4K Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, Dec. 30, at 6 p.m. starting at the visitor center, 6903 Great View Drive N. The race offers runners and walkers one last chance to see Starry Nights before it closes for the season. Family-friendly and open to all ages. Pre-registration is $25; race-day registration is $30. Visit starry4k.racesonline.com for details.

The 10th annual Hard Rock Cafe Memphis Guitar Drop is Sunday, Dec. 31, from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Hard Rock Memphis, 126 Beale St. Performances start at 6 p.m. and lead up to midnight, when the 10-foot D’Angelico guitar drops from 100 feet over Beale Street to kick off 2018. Tickets range from general admission ($35) to Gold VIP ($400). Visit hardrock.com/memphis for details.

The Peabody’s New Year’s Eve celebration Sunday, Dec. 31, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. at 149 Union Ave. The party will be hosted throughout the grand lobby and mezzanine, with performances by Garry Goin Group (G3), Seeing Red and DJ Epic in the Continental Ballroom, and by the Rene Koopman Trio in the Corner Bar. General admission is $40 online in advance or $50 at the door; guests must be 21 or older. Visit peabodymemphis.com.

Beale Street New Year’s Eve Celebration kicks off Sunday, Dec. 31, at 8:45 p.m. with a free 21-and-older concert at Fourth Street and Beale. The B.B. King’s Blues Band featuring pop music icon Tito Jackson will headline the celebration leading up to a midnight fireworks show. Visit bealestreet.com for the full lineup.

Overton Square’s annual New Year’s Bash is Sunday, Dec. 31, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the square, 2101 Madison Ave. Enjoy a neighborhood concert featuring The Dantones and DJ Bobby Smith; on-site parking and free entry for all ages; and food and beverages available for on-site purchase. American Idol finalist Alexis Grace will emcee the night’s events in the Tower Courtyard. Visit overtonsquare.com for details.