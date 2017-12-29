Company in Deadly School Bus Crash Settles Lawsuit for $323K

VOL. 132 | NO. 258 | Friday, December 29, 2017

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – The company in a deadly November 2016 school bus crash in Tennessee has settled a lawsuit for $323,000 on behalf of a 9-year-old boy injured in the wreck.

According to the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Durham School Services will pay $250,000, plus $73,000 in medical expenses, to the boy who suffered a concussion, a broken arm, cuts to his liver and permanent scarring on his arms.

The case is the fifth that the bus company has settled in Hamilton County Circuit Court over the crash. About 30 lawsuits connected to the crash remain pending.

Authorities say Johnthony Walker was speeding in November 2016 when he wrecked the bus on a curvy Chattanooga road while carrying 37 children. The 25-year-old faces 34 charges, including six counts of vehicular homicide.

