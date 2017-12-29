Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 258 | Friday, December 29, 2017

Average Mortgage Rates Climb to 3.99 Percent

By JOSH BOAK, AP Economics Writer

Updated 3:16PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

WASHINGTON (AP) – Long-term U.S. mortgage rates increased this week, although they're lower than a year ago.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages rose to 3.99 percent, up from 3.94 percent last week. That average marks a five-month high, but it's still lower than the 4.32 percent a year ago. The rate on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages increased to an average 3.44 percent from 3.38 percent in the prior week. The 15-year averaged 3.55 percent a year ago.

The $1.5 trillion in tax cuts President Donald Trump signed into law last week led to an increase in the interest charged on a 10-year U.S. Treasury note. This increase – likely reflective of both the debt and potential stimulus from the tax cuts – pushed up average mortgage rates.

The relatively low rates have helped preserve a degree of affordability for many would-be homebuyers amid rising prices. Many potential buyers are finding it difficult to buy a home as the number of listings on the market had drifted down to record lows for November.

The average on five-year adjustable-rate mortgages rose to 3.47 percent from 3.39 percent last week. A year ago, the five-year adjustable rate averaged 3.30 percent.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 111 167 21,735
MORTGAGES 175 254 25,475
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 52 69 8,854
BUILDING PERMITS 79 79 44,353
BANKRUPTCIES 49 90 14,522
BUSINESS LICENSES 21 36 6,599
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 29 65 13,919
MARRIAGE LICENSES 40 65 5,307

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.