VOL. 132 | NO. 258 | Friday, December 29, 2017

Gibson Guitar Factory Sold for $14.1 Million

A warranty deed filed Dec. 27 with the Shelby County Register of Deeds shows that buyers paid $14.4 million for the Gibson Guitar Factory property in Downtown Memphis.

The Daily News first reported that investment firms Somera Road Inc. of New York and Tricera Capital of Miami, Florida, bought the property on Dec. 5.

The transaction includes the 150,000-square-foot factory and showroom located at 145 Lt. George W. Lee Ave. and a 350-space parking lot at 0 Pontotoc Ave.

On Dec. 12, the Center City Revenue Finance Corp. approved a lease transfer request by the new owners of the Gibson Guitar Factory in addition to an amendment that removed a jobs requirement condition and expands acceptable uses of the property.

Andy Cates and Andrew Phillips of Colliers International were tapped to handle property management and leasing services for the property going forward.

– Patrick Lantrip

Mynt Lounge Closes Permanently as Nuisance

The Mynt Lounge, 4205 Hacks Cross Road, has agreed to close permanently, the Shelby County District Attorney General’s office announced Thursday, Dec. 28.

The closure follows a nuisance petition filed last week that temporarily closed the southeast Shelby County nightspot pending a hearing in General Sessions Environmental Court.

At that hearing Thursday, the club owners and prosecutors presented a consent order that made the closure permanent.

The lounge was the scene of a homicide in August. Prosecutors also cited a long-term investigation by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Multi-Agency Gang Unit in seeking to declare the club a nuisance.

Since the club opened in January 2016, deputies have responded to 57 calls for service there and 344 calls within a half mile of the business.

– Bill Dries

Plans for Liberty Bowl Game Parking, Shuttles Announced

With a sold-out AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 30, parking spaces at the Fairgrounds are expected to go fast and there will be shuttle services available.

The stadium parking lots open at 6 a.m. at $20 per space, cash only. The stadium gates open at 9:30 a.m. with kickoff at 11:30 a.m.

The two access points for on-site Liberty Bowl parking are at East Parkway and Young Avenue, and at Southern Avenue and Early Maxwell Boulevard. All other parking lots are sold out, including Tiger Lane and parking for buses and RVs. Disabled parking on a first-come, first-served basis is available on the stadium lot off Hollywood Street.

A clear bag policy is in effect – fans may enter with bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and are not larger that 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches; also acceptable are a single clear plastic freezer bag and small clutch bags about the size of a hand, with or without handles and straps.

There is an exception for medically necessary items.

Hotel shuttles by Blues City Transportation will be operating from affiliated hotels Downtown and in East Memphis. Blues City representatives are taking reservations for the shuttle in the hotel lobbies at a cost of $15 per person round trip.

Blues City is also offering park-and-ride shuttle service to and from the Liberty Bowl with pickup at the University of Memphis central parking lot on Central Avenue between Zach Curlin and Deloach streets. The lot opens at 7 a.m. with shuttle service starting at 7:30 a.m. Round trip is $15.

Another shuttle will drop off and pick up at the Coca-Cola plant at 499 S. Hollywood on the southwest corner of Hollywood and Southern.

– Bill Dries

AutoZone Liberty Bowl Featuring Tigers Sells Out

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl game on Saturday, Dec. 30, between the University of Memphis and Iowa State is a hard sellout, bowl representatives announced on Thursday.

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium seats 57,266 and this is the second hard sellout in three years for the bowl game, which is in its 59th year.

Memphis (10-2) is playing in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl for the first time. Iowa State (7-5) lost to Tulsa in the bowl game after the 2012 season.

Kickoff is 11:30 a.m. and the game will be televised on ABC.

– Don Wade

MPD 911 Call Takers Set New Standard

Memphis Police Department call takers answered 95 percent of the calls to 911 in November within 20 seconds or less.

The answer time is the quickest since the city’s Office of Performance Management began tracking how long it takes to answer 911 calls in January 2015.

When the office began measuring the performance, 53.2 percent of 911 calls were answered in 20 seconds or less.

The November 2017 average was 7.79 seconds to answer a 911 call.

– Bill Dries

Tire Dealer Cooperative Expands to Memphis

Portland, Oregon-based Point S USA, a member-owned cooperative of independent tire dealers, is expanding operations to Tennessee with a distribution partnership in Memphis.

The partnership will create Point S USA’s fourth distribution center, a 120,000-square-foot facility for tire warehousing.

In a statement about the news, Point S USA CEO Walter Lybeck said the expansion is in line with the company’s strategic growth plans across the U.S. and represents “the next step with our commitment to helping independent tire store owners across the country.”

Point S Tire & Auto Service USA has more than 200 stores in 15 states. Store owners own the cooperative via their membership and receive volume bonus benefits and patronage from their purchases and profits of the company.

Point S has 3,500 branded locations worldwide in 32 countries and four continents and sells 16 million tires annually.

– Andy Meek

CBU President Smarrelli Joins DACA Alliance

Christian Brothers University president John Smarrelli Jr. has joined a national alliance with other university presidents to show support for DACA and immigration policies while he focuses on finding solutions for CBU students in the program.

More than two dozen distinguished American higher education leaders recently launched the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration, a collective effort to improve how colleges and universities address immigration-related matters affecting their campuses.

The alliance is composed of leaders from public and private universities and university systems, liberal arts colleges, and community colleges across the country.

They will support the adoption of best practices on campuses and work as a unified organization to communicate the need for federal and state policies that create a welcoming environment for immigrant, undocumented and international students.

M. David Rudd, president of the University of Memphis, and Smarrelli are both members of the founding group of presidents and chancellors representing hundreds of thousands of students, faculty and staff at more than 25 institutions of higher learning.

“Christian Brothers University has always worked hard to be a place of refuge and support for all of our students, and that includes our immigrant and undocumented students,” Smarrelli said in a statement. “We are committed to doing whatever we can to further the enriching academic experience that all CBU students deserve, and ask Congress to act with haste in ensuring that all young people across our country have safe, supported access to college educations, job opportunities and lives of fulfillment.”

The alliance is led by a steering committee that includes presidents and chancellors of several higher education institutions, including: Nancy Cantor, Rutgers University-Newark, New Jersey; Noelle Cockett, Utah State University-Logan, Utah; John J. DeGioia, Georgetown University-Washington, D.C.; Dorothy Leland, University of California-Merced, California; David Oxtoby, Pomona College-Claremont, California; Eduardo Padrón, Miami Dade College-Miami, Florida; and Timothy White, The California State University-Long Beach, California.

Go to PresidentsImmigrationAlliance.org for more information about the alliance.

– Daily News staff