Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 258 | Friday, December 29, 2017

Applications for US Jobless Aid Hold at 245,000

By MATT OTT, Associated Press

Updated 3:16PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

WASHINGTON (AP) – The number of unemployed workers filing for jobless benefits remained the same from the previous week at 245,000, a low level signaling a healthy job market.

The four-week moving average, a less volatile measure, climbed 1,750 to 237,750, the Labor Department said Thursday.

Applications are essentially a proxy for layoffs, and any reading below 300,000 is considered low in a historical context. Many employers are finding it difficult to fill their open jobs, so they are motivated to retain their existing work force.

Overall, about 1.94 million people are receiving jobless benefits, an increase of 7,000 from the previous week. Last year at this time, about 2.1 million Americans were receiving jobless benefits.

Steady economic growth is encouraging more hiring. The unemployment rate is at a 17-year low of 4.1 percent.

Claims continue to be disrupted in the Virgin Islands and data gathering in Puerto Rico still has not returned to normal, the government said.

The Federal Reserve and many economists believe the unemployment rate could soon fall below 4 percent for the first time since 2000.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 111 167 21,735
MORTGAGES 175 254 25,475
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 52 69 8,854
BUILDING PERMITS 79 79 44,353
BANKRUPTCIES 49 90 14,522
BUSINESS LICENSES 21 36 6,599
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 29 65 13,919
MARRIAGE LICENSES 40 65 5,307

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.