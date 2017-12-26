VOL. 132 | NO. 257 | Thursday, December 28, 2017

Grizzlies Unveil MLK50 Uniform Design

The Memphis Grizzlies have unveiled their 2017-18 MLK50 City Edition Nike uniform on grizzlies.com.

The MLK50 City Edition uniform is set to debut on the court at the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration game Jan. 15 vs. the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum.

The uniform will support the National Civil Rights Museum’s remembrance of the 50th anniversary of King’s assassination and will be worn at various games throughout the season, including on April 4 when the Grizzlies visit the New Orleans Pelicans, the anniversary of the 1968 assassination.

The black-and-white uniform is “simple, stark and raw,” according to the Grizzlies, which based the design on the “I Am A Man” slogan used during the sanitation workers’ strike in 1968. The word “Memphis” is displayed across the chest using the typeface and underline accent from the protest signs used during the strike.

In addition, the side panel design forms an “M” inspired by the typeface used on the signs “while nodding back to Memphis itself,” according to the organization.

“As we approach the 50th anniversary of Dr. King’s assassination, we are humbled to shed light on the events leading up to the tragic day itself through the introduction and wearing of our MLK50 City Edition uniform,” Jason Wexler, Grizzlies president of business operations, said in a statement on the Grizzlies’ site. “Alongside our longstanding partners at the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel, we want to generate local, national and global awareness of the museum’s vital message of social and economic justice and call to reflection, ‘Where do we go from here.’”

Visit grizzlies.com/nike-MLK50 for full details and inspiration behind the uniform design. Details and further plans around the 16th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration weekend and game will be announced in the coming weeks.

– Don Wade

Airbnb: Memphis Hosts Earned $7M in 2017

Airbnb reports its Memphis host community earned a combined $7 million in supplemental income while welcoming about 68,000 guest arrivals to the city in 2017.

That reflects 79 percent year-over-year growth in guest arrivals, according to the hospitality company, which says Memphis has about 670 active Airbnb hosts, 40 percent of whom share an extra, unused room in their home.

The typical Memphis host earns about $8,100 annually in supplemental income through the Airbnb platform, the company reports.

Airbnb cites a recent Marcus & Millichap report that suggests its host community appears to complement, not compete with, the local hotel industry. The late 2017 report concludes Memphis hotels are demonstrating strong growth in overall occupancy. According to Airbnb, this suggests the service is opening up the region to a new slice of prospective tourists by catering to travelers who are less able to afford hotels, desire to stay in an area that lacks hotels, or are part of a family that prefers to be together under one roof.

Additionally, the city is capitalizing further on Airbnb’s growth thanks to a tax agreement announced in May that allows Airbnb to collect the Memphis Short Term Room Occupancy Tax (3.5 percent) and Tourism Improvement District Assessment ($2 per bedroom per night) on behalf of its Memphis hosts. This was the first tax agreement for Airbnb in Tennessee.

To date, the largest surge of Airbnb guests to Memphis in the history of the platform occurred during the Beale Street Music Festival.

However, the company is projecting this New Year’s Eve numbers will far exceed the May results, meaning this Sunday will set a new all-time record for Airbnb guests traveling to Memphis.

– Daily News staff

Summer Ave. Retail Building Gets New Owner

A 10,000-square-foot retail building on Summer Avenue has sold for $500,000.

Commercial Capital Group LLC purchased the property at 4798 Summer Ave., which currently houses Plasma Biological Services, from Irvin D. Califf, the Sue Ballin Family Trust and M.N. Silverman. NAI Saig Co. executive vice president Brian Califf and executive sales associate Daniel McPhail represented the sellers in the deal.

McPhail and Califf have been retained to handle the leasing by the new owners.

Constructed in 1964, the building sits on a little more than a half-acre west of the intersection of Summer and Mendenhall Road.

– Patrick Lantrip

Graceland Prepares to Mark Elvis’ Birth Anniversary

A new “Hollywood Backlot” exhibit is among the features next week as Graceland marks what would have been Elvis Presley’s 83rd birthday.

The events kick off Jan. 4 and continue through Jan. 8 – the late entertainer’s birthday – with most of them being held at the Guest House at Graceland resort.

Items from the short-lived CMT series “Sun Records” go on exhibit at Elvis Presley’s Memphis, starting with an opening Jan. 8 at 11 a.m. The television series was about the early years of Sun Records.

That same day, city and county leaders will cut a birthday cake on the front lawn of Graceland and proclaim it Elvis Presley Day at 9:30 a.m.

The Auction at Graceland, featuring items owned by third-party collectors and authenticated by Graceland Authenticated, is scheduled for Jan. 6 at 12:30 p.m. in the Guest House theater.

The activities begin Jan. 4 with the start of weekly excursion tours from Graceland into the Mississippi Delta, including stops in the city of Clarksdale, Mississippi, along with the Delta Blues Museum, the Grammy Museum Mississippi and Southern Sounds at Dockery Farms.

– Bill Dries

Latino Memphis Head Named Communicator of the Year

Latino Memphis executive director Mauricio Calvo has been chosen by the Memphis chapter of the Public Relations Society of America as its 2017 Communicator of the Year.

The organization will honor Calvo at its monthly luncheon Jan. 11 at the University Club, 1346 Central Ave.

Calvo has served since 2008 as Latino Memphis’ executive director.

This will be the 41st year for PRSA Memphis to honor its Communicator of the Year. The award is given to a member of the community who exhibits the ability to communicate effectively to general or specific publics, has visibility and is a member of the community who invests his or her time and talent conveying a specific message. The recipient also does not necessarily have to be a public relations practitioner.

– Andy Meek

Ewing Moving Honored for Commercial Bookings

Ewing Moving & Storage Inc. has received the 2017 Stevens Worldwide Vanlines International Commercial Booking Award, which is given to the Stevens agent that has booked the most international commercial moves within the past year.

Ewing Moving & Storage led the pack with $70,000 in moves. The company has been an authorized agent of Stevens Worldwide Vanlines since 2005 and out booked over 125 other authorized agents to receive this honor.

Ewing credits its relationships with Memphis-based shipping giant FedEx and the United States military with helping the company achieve the honor. Both entities call on Ewing and Stevens to move numerous personnel and their families across the globe each year.

In addition, Ewing also has been recognized as the mover of choice for the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies and for the past three years has been the official movers of the NHL’s Nashville Predators.

“Our company has enjoyed being an authorized agent of Stevens Worldwide Vanlines for many years and our partnership has been integral to the growth of the company. I can honestly say it has been one of the best decisions I’ve made,” Ewing Moving & Storage Inc. founder and president Charles Ewing Sr. said in a statement. “We are grateful for their commitment to assisting small businesses such as ours. This award just proves that our hard work is paying off and our slogan ‘People Who Make the Right Moves’ continues to hold true.”

Stevens Worldwide Vanlines has been in operation since 1905 and is a top-rated van line in out-of-state, cross-country, international and local moves.

Ewing Moving & Storage has been in operation since 1980. It is a minority, family-owned full-service relocation company specializing in residential, commercial and corporate relocations.

The company’s partnership with Stevens allows Ewing to expand its reach and offer clients additional services such as international moves.

– Daily News staff