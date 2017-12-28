Last Word: Liberty Bowl Weather, Tn Juvenile Justice Report and Atomic Tiki

VOL. 132 | NO. 257 | Thursday, December 28, 2017

Liberty Bowl field painted? Check. Crowds starting to check in – no pun intended? Check. Escorts on motorcycles with plenty of flashing lights to get from one “emergency” event to another? Check. And, of course, the formal reminder to eat no one’s dessert but your own during the Peabody luncheon? Check.

Then let’s layer in the perma-cold weather a few days early for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl since someone forgot to order Frigidaire-upper-freezer-pre-icemaker-model cold the last few editions of the game. You know, the kind of cold that prompted the move of the game to the daylight hours.

Don Wade sets the stage for the game including some comments from the former Tiger who led the team to its first bowl game in 32 years way back there in 2003.

American Airlines continued apologizing Wednesday to two Hustle players who were booted from a Christmas Eve flight after some first class passengers gave them their blankets and a flight attendant accused them of stealing them.

Tennessee legislators are already active in Nashville even though the gavel won’t fall on their return until next month. And one of the items they are already looking over is an ad hoc group’s report on juvenile justice standards across the state. The study group found varying standards from court to court and very little guidance from the state. That means where a child takes a wrong turn has a lot to do with where they go next.

In his “View From The Hill” column, our Nashville correspondent Sam Stockard takes a look at the Democratic minority’s game plan for 2018 and a checklist of issues the legislature is likely to see on the floor or the committee rooms.

In the race for Tennessee Gov., U.S. Rep. Diane Black, as expected, has resigned from the chairmanship of the House Budget Committee in Washington after the passage of tax reform legislation.

The story of how Viridian became Entegrity – a green construction company with a Memphis office that began its conversion at the dawn of the recession.

Atomic Tiki coming to Crosstown – the area – in the space on Overton Park that was the Evergreen Grill.

Plasma Biological at Summer and Mendenhall sells for $500,000.

The Mississippi Legislature could debate a state lottery when it returns to work next month in Jackson.

After a four-year delay and questions from federal regulators about BancorpSouth’s record of lending in poor and middle income communities, the Tupelo-based bank has the greenlight to close a deal on banks in Louisiana and Texas.

Nashville’s Nathan Bedford Forrest statue, which while highly visible is not on public land or park land, has been vandalized – pink paint thrown onto it.

The HBO series “True Detective” is about to set up shop in Fayetteville, Arkansas says the Fayetteville Flyer.