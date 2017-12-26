VOL. 132 | NO. 257 | Thursday, December 28, 2017

The Children’s Museum of Memphis will host New Year’s at Noon Friday, Dec. 29, at CMOM, 2525 Central Ave. Enjoy games and activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., highlighted by a balloon drop and goody toss at noon to say goodbye to 2017 and hello to 2018. Everything is included with general admission. Visit cmom.com.

Starry Nights at Shelby Farms Park will be open nightly through Friday, Dec. 29. Drive through the annual holiday light display, then stop by Mistletoe Village to meet Santa, visit the Starry Petting Zoo, shop local artisans, enjoy live holiday music, and more. Visit shelbyfarmspark.org for hours, details and tickets.

South Main Trolley Night will be held Friday, Dec. 29, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the South Main Historic Arts District. Enjoy art exhibitions, live music, and shopping as businesses, galleries, restaurants and shops stay open late. Visit gosouthmain.com for details.

The Metal Museum hosts Make Your Own: Recycle Assemblages Saturday, Dec. 30, from 10 a.m. to noon at 374 Metal Museum Drive. Use bottle caps and recycled aluminum cans to create an assemblage piece of jewelry. Bring your own cans for a personalized piece. Open to ages 7 and older; 15 and younger must have an adult present. Cost is $10. Visit metalmuseum.org.

The 59th annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl, pitting the University of Memphis vs. Iowa State, kicks off Saturday, Dec. 30, at 11:30 a.m. at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, 335 S. Hollywood St. Visit libertybowl.org for ticket details and a schedule of Bowl Week events.

The 10th annual Hard Rock Cafe Memphis Guitar Drop is Sunday, Dec. 31, from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Hard Rock Memphis, 126 Beale St. Performances start at 6 p.m. and lead up to midnight, when the 10-foot D’Angelico guitar drops from 100 feet over Beale Street to kick off 2018. Tickets are on sale through FreshTix and range from general admission ($35) to Gold VIP ($400). Visit hardrock.com/memphis for details.

Beale Street New Year’s Eve Celebration kicks off Sunday, Dec. 31, at 8:45 p.m. with a free 21-and-older concert at Fourth Street and Beale. The B.B. King’s Blues Band featuring pop music icon Tito Jackson will headline the celebration of Memphis music leading up to a midnight fireworks show. Visit bealestreet.com for the full lineup.