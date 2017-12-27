Last Word: Falling Through Cracks, Germantown's Moratorium and Iowa's Defense

VOL. 132 | NO. 256 | Wednesday, December 27, 2017

The dean of the college of medicine at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center talks about the death of his son a decade ago. That, he tells Michael Waddell in this powerful story, has been a driving force in his search for a way to bridge the gaps between treating substance abuse and treating the mental illness that can also be at play along with addiction. Dr. David Stern is proposing a new pilot program whose goal is to bridge the gaps and save lives.

Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo on “Behind The Headlines” maps out how his proposed moratorium on multi-family development works. He proposed the moratorium as Germantown became exploring ways to turn commercial development into mixed used and quickly found a lot of multi-family developers at the counter with plans.

On the day after Christmas Tuesday at Wolfchase Galleria, three people wounded by gunfire in what appeared to be a fight in the busy Cordova mall. Memphis Police had four people in custody by 10 p.m. and the mall closed early at 8 p.m.

Grizz fall to the Suns Tuesday evening in Phoenix 99-97.

Meanwhile, two Hustle players accused of theft by a flight attendant on a Christmas Eve flight now getting lots of apologies from American Airlines after it turns out some first class passengers gave them the blankets. The Undefeated has the details.

President Donald Trump due in Nashville Jan. 8 to speak to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual convention there. This will be the day before the Legislature goes back to work for the year in what is expected to be a short election-year session.

Meanwhile, the 2018 U.S. Senate race here continues to draw national attention. And the departing Republican incumbent Bob Corker has a few thoughts on what the attention from the Washington beltway means to Tennessee voters. So does Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam who passed on a bid for the Republican Senate nomination.

Haslam is circulating some proposed changes to the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees now that the transition for other state schools away from the Board of Regents has settled in. This according to our Nashville correspondent Sam Stockard. Haslam specifically wants to make the UT Trustees board smaller and change the search process for leaders to cut the number of finalists for posts.

Closer to home, some updates to who is filing and who is pulling in the May Shelby County primaries. Before you know it – Jan. 5 – the state and federal primary candidates will be pulling qualifying petitions for the August ballot.

Just before Christmas it was graduation day at Tech901 – the workforce training nonprofit that focuses on IT hardware along with some software. The numbers are up in the program.

Running down a baker’s dozen of early signings for the Tigers football program and some sobering thoughts from Don Wade about how difficult it is to score on the Iowa State defense as we await Saturday’s AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

The National Civil Rights Museum opens a blog on the items it has in storage that come out for display on a temporary basis. The temporary exhibit through Jan. 29 is specifically of protest art. Meanwhile the blog is a feature that will tell more of the story of some of these seldom seen items.

More wrinkles in Arkansas’s roll-out of medical marijuana. The VA there won’t prescribe or pay for pot.

Atop our Memphis Newsmakers segment, attorney William Allen Wooten who is joining Evans Petree and establishing a new location for the law firm in Covington. Wooten’s work includes contracts and endorsement deals for celebrities and athletes. Meek Mill?