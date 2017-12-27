VOL. 132 | NO. 256 | Wednesday, December 27, 2017

The 59th annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl, pitting the University of Memphis vs. Iowa State, kicks off Saturday, Dec. 30, at 11:30 a.m. at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, 335 S. Hollywood St. Visit libertybowl.org for details. Bowl Week events include:

• Wednesday, Dec. 27: FCA/AutoZone Liberty Bowl Breakfast featuring former New Orleans Saints player Chris Reis (7:15 a.m., Hilton Memphis, $80); professional rodeo (7 p.m., Agricenter ShowPlace Arena, $10)

• Thursday, Dec. 28: Players & Coaches Dinner (6 p.m., Hilton Memphis, $40)

• Friday, Dec. 29: Beale Street parade (3 p.m., free); Bash on Beale pep rally (4:30 p.m., free); President’s Gala featuring The Isley Brothers (7 p.m., The Peabody, $200)

• Saturday, Dec. 30: Pre-game buffet and party (8:30 a.m., Pipkin & Creative Arts buildings, $40)

The Children’s Museum of Memphis will host New Year’s at Noon Friday, Dec. 29, at CMOM, 2525 Central Ave. Enjoy games and activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., highlighted by a balloon drop and goody toss at noon to say goodbye to 2017 and hello to 2018. Everything is included with general admission. Visit cmom.com.

The Metal Museum hosts Make Your Own: Recycle Assemblages Saturday, Dec. 30, from 10 a.m. to noon at 374 Metal Museum Drive. Use bottle caps and recycled aluminum cans to create an assemblage piece of jewelry. Bring your own cans for a personalized piece. Open to ages 7 and older; 15 and younger must have an adult present. Cost is $10. Visit metalmuseum.org.

Shelby Farms Park will hold the Starry 4K Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, Dec. 30, at 6 p.m. starting at the visitor center, 6903 Great View Drive N. The race offers runners and walkers one last chance to see Starry Nights before it closes for the season. Family-friendly and open to all ages. Pre-registration is $25; race-day registration is $30. Visit starry4k.racesonline.com for details.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at The Peabody Sunday, Dec. 31, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. at 149 Union Ave. The party will be hosted throughout the grand lobby and mezzanine, with performances by Garry Goin Group (G3), Seeing Red and DJ Epic in the Continental Ballroom, and by the Rene Koopman Trio in the Corner Bar. General admission is $40 online in advance or $50 at the door; guests must be 21 or older. Visit peabodymemphis.com.