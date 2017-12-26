Attorney Wooten Joins Evans Petree as Shareholder

VOL. 132 | NO. 256 | Wednesday, December 27, 2017

Attorney William Allen Wooten has joined Evans Petree PC as a shareholder, working in the firm’s Memphis office as well as its new location at the current Wooten Law Firm in Covington, Tennessee.

Wooten focuses his practice in employment law, business transactions and contract negotiations, corporate and entrepreneurial law, sports and entertainment law, intellectual property, personal injury, estates and trusts, workers’ compensation, social security disability, criminal law and collections. He also provides clients experienced counsel in family law, real estate transactions, construction law and investment opportunities.

Hometown: Covington, Tennessee

Experience: I am admitted to practice law and have litigated various cases in the state courts of Tennessee, Missouri and Texas; all of the United States District Courts in the state of Tennessee (Western, Middle and Eastern Districts); the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals; the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board; and the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Tennessee and the Eastern District of Missouri. I am also a Tennessee Rule 31 certified civil and family law mediator.

I have been named a Super Lawyers Rising Star in Employment Law for the past two years and a Top 10 Under 40 Personal Injury Attorney in the state of Tennessee by the National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys.

I also prepare and file trademarks and draft and negotiate contracts and endorsement deals for numerous celebrity and athlete clients and their corporate entities, including but not limited to Mark Cuban, Kenny Smith, Nelly, Meek Mill, Justise Winslow, Shantell Jackson, Elliot Ferwerda and James Lindsay.

What talent do you wish you had? Making my wife happy every day. (Other options: being a professional baseball player for the St. Louis Cardinals and guaranteeing another 107-year drought for the Cubs, the ability to help the Tennessee Vols football program win another national championship soon, or construction do-it-yourself skills to fix my historic home in Brighton, Tennessee.)

Who has had the greatest influence on you and why? My late grandmother taught me the values of treating everyone with respect, believing in yourself no matter what the odds, and your word is your bond. I don’t think I ever met someone who didn’t have a loving story or kind word about her. I hope I can leave a similar legacy.

What attracted you to Evans Petree? I met Brian Yoakum, a board member at Evans Petree, through our participation in the Tennessee Bar Association Leadership Law (TBALL) class, and as we discussed our views on the right way to serve clients, the inclusive culture of Evans Petree, my growing client base and our professional goals, it became apparent my values matched Evans Petree’s credo of providing “more than law” counsel to our clients. The firm’s excellent reputation, roster of talented attorneys, comfortable work environment and planned expansion across the Mid-South sealed the deal.

How does your Covington office fit into Evans Petree’s growth plans? Evans Petree agrees with my vision of opportunity and growth in rural West Tennessee. We believe a full-service law firm with an office in Covington will be best-suited to serve this growing small-business and industrial community.

What do you consider your greatest accomplishment? Starting and growing my own global legal practice from my hometown and now being able to provide more and better services to these clients by joining Evans Petree.

What do you most enjoy about your work? Helping clients through desperate life situations and finding satisfactory solutions. When my kids (Hudson, Jones and Willa) ask me what a lawyer does, I can honestly say, “Help people solve their problems.”

If you could give one piece of advice to young people, what would it be? Believe in yourself, do what you say, and never stop fighting the good fight.

Howard and Beverly Robertson, principals of TRUST Marketing & Communications, have been awarded AAF Memphis’ 2018 Silver Medal, the highest form of individual recognition by the American Advertising Federation. Howard Robertson has been in the marketing and advertising industry since 1973, beginning his career as a copywriter/publicist at Stax Records. Beverly Robertson began her career in 1973 as a special education teacher in Memphis City Schools and later spent nearly 20 years at Holiday Inns Worldwide, ultimately serving as director of internal and external communications. The couple founded TRUST Marketing & Communications in 1991.

Kevin Lukassen has joined First Tennessee Bank as senior vice president, treasury management head of sales. Lukassen has 30 years of experience in banking, including two decades in treasury management. Prior to joining First Tennessee, he held leadership positions at LaSalle Bank, Fifth Third Bank and SunTrust. In his new role, he will develop and oversee top-level sales strategies, approach and execution for treasury management across all areas of the company, with a concentration on building and refining teams to align with the strategic priorities of First Tennessee.

Corey Porta has joined BankTennessee as an assistant vice president and commercial loan officer, working out of the Downtown Memphis office. Porta previously served as business relationship manager at Iberiabank in Memphis and First Advantage Bank in Franklin, Tenn. Meanwhile, Mark Harris has been promoted to branch manager at BankTennessee’s East Memphis office, following his promotion to assistant vice president earlier this year. Prior to joining BankTennessee, he was vice president and branch manager with First Alliance Bank.

Agricenter International has added two members to its board of directors: Mark Pryor, CEO of The Seam, and Garner Williams, a certified public accountant and manager of the financial reporting and analysis sector of The Marston Group’s agribusiness group. The 30-member board of directors provides direction of Agricenter’s operations, including research, education and rentals, and also participates in fundraising and activities. Directors serve three-year terms.