VOL. 132 | NO. 255 | Tuesday, December 26, 2017

Air Canada Adds Second Memphis-Toronto Flight

Air Canada is adding a second daily flight between Memphis International Airport and Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ). The new flights begin May 1, the one-year anniversary of the airline’s return to Memphis.

In addition to being a nonstop connection between the two cities, the route also serves as a gateway to more than 160 Canadian and other international destinations Air Canada serves through its worldwide network.

“This second frequency boldly shows that Air Canada is responding to the strong demand of the Memphis market, and more importantly, it opens up Toronto as a gateway city through which Memphis passengers will be able to achieve very convenient one-stop service to Asia, Europe and the Middle East,” Pace Cooper, chairman of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority board of commissioners, said in a statement.

Lisa Pierce, Air Canada’s senior director of U.S. sales and market development, said the airline added the second flight after receiving a “strong response from Memphis and the surrounding community to Air Canada’s service.”

“Apart from visiting Canada many customers are connecting onward through our Toronto global hub and the timing of this second flight starting this spring will make it even more convenient for people flying from Memphis to connect onward to our extensive Asian network,” Pierce said.

The airline uses a 50-seat Bombardier CRJ200 for its Memphis-Toronto route.

Starting May 1, the updated schedule is as follows:

Memphis-Toronto flights

• Depart 6 a.m. (Central); arrive 9:25 a.m. (Eastern)

• Depart 3:55 p.m.; arrive 7:03 p.m.

Toronto-Memphis flights

• Depart: 2 p.m. (Eastern); arrive 3:22 p.m. (Central)

• Depart 8:25 p.m.; arrive 9:51 p.m.

Tickets are available at aircanada.com.

– Daily News staff

Cardinals Caravan Coming To Memphis Jan. 12

The annual Cardinals Caravan will stop at AutoZone Park on Friday, Jan. 12, at 6:30 p.m.

The St. Louis Cardinals and Memphis Redbirds have yet to announce the current and former Cardinals players that will be attendance.

The Cardinals have been busy in the offseason, most notably trading for Miami Marlins outfielder Marcell Ozuna. They also signed free agent relief pitcher Luke Gregerson, traded outfielder Stephen Piscotty to Oakland for two infielders, and sent shortstop Aledmys Diaz (a 2015 National League All-Star as a rookie) to Toronto for outfielder J.B. Woodman.

Ozuna batted .312 with 37 home runs and 124 runs batted in, and the Cardinals are counting on him to be the big bat they’ve lacked in the middle of the order. Gregerson filled a set-up role for Houston last season, but he saved 31 games in 2015 and 15 games in 2016 and is being looked to fill the closer void for St. Louis.

– Don Wade

U.S. Attorney’s Office Gets 2 New Prosecutors

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee will get two new assistant U.S. attorneys.

The two new positions are part of 40 new prosecutors the U.S. Department of Justice has allocated nationwide specifically to combat violent crime through seeking federal charges.

U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant says one of the new prosecutors will be assigned to the Memphis office and the other to the Jackson, Tennessee, office. Both are within the Western District, which covers counties between the Mississippi and Tennessee rivers.

Dunavant, in a written statement, said the additional prosecutors would go toward prosecuting cases in “those communities in the Western District that have been besieged by gangs and violent crime.”

– Bill Dries

Tech Repair Shop uBreakiFix Opening First Memphis Store

The technology repair shop uBreakiFix is opening its first Memphis location on Wednesday, Dec. 27, at 7464 Winchester Road.

The company can provide same-day repair service for electronics like cellphones and computers. It will be the brand’s eighth location in Tennessee, joining others in Nashville, Hendersonville and Murfreesboro. There are more than 350 locations across North America.

UBreakiFix was founded in 2009. To date, the company has completed more than 3.5 million repairs, including cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems.

– Andy Meek

Tenn. Unemployment Rate Below National Average

The unemployment rate in the state of Tennessee was “significantly” lower throughout the month of November, according to the latest data released by the U.S. Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

The preliminary, seasonally adjusted statewide unemployment rate for November was 3.1 percent. That’s two percentage points lower than it was one year ago and one percentage point below the national average of 4.1.

“We’ve invested in our workforce through educational programs like Tennessee Reconnect and Tennessee Promise to help citizens prepare for the job demands of today’s employers. But we’ve also focused on creating an environment in Tennessee where businesses can thrive and want to invest in our communities and citizens,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam said in a release announcing the figures. “Jobs are created when companies put capital at risk, and our unemployment rate figures reflect that our policies are attracting companies to Tennessee.”

Though the unemployment rate actually rose 0.1 percent from last month, unemployment in Tennessee remains historically low. The state’s unemployment rate was 3 percent in both September and October, marking the lowest level since the federal government began tracking unemployment rates in 1976.

In June, Tennessee reached its first historic low unemployment rate at 3.6 percent, which then fell to 3.4 percent in July and 3.3 percent in August before hitting the new historic low of 3 percent in both September and October.

“Heading into the holidays, more Tennesseans have jobs this year, compared to last year,” said Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Burns Phillips. “That’s good, not only for each individual family, but also for Tennessee’s economy as a whole.”

– Patrick Lantrip