VOL. 132 | NO. 255 | Tuesday, December 26, 2017

Memphis Botanic Garden’s Holiday Wonders at the Garden hosts “On My Last Nerve Night” Tuesday, Dec. 26, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. Take a break from over-staying holiday guests for a couple hours and visit Holiday Wonders’ three areas: Snowy Nights, Sculptures Bright and Trees Alight. Open nightly through Dec. 30 except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; advance tickets recommended. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com.

The 59th annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl, pitting the University of Memphis vs. Iowa State, kicks off Saturday, Dec. 30, at 11:30 a.m. at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, 335 S. Hollywood St. Visit libertybowl.org for details.

Bowl Week events include:

• Tuesday, Dec. 26: Team Welcome Party (5 p.m., Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid; tickets only available in select packages)

• Wednesday, Dec. 27: FCA/AutoZone Liberty Bowl Breakfast featuring former New Orleans Saints player Chris Reis (7:15 a.m., Hilton Memphis, $80); professional rodeo (7 p.m., Agricenter ShowPlace Arena, $10)

• Thursday, Dec. 28: Players & Coaches Dinner (6 p.m., Hilton Memphis, $40)

• Friday, Dec. 29: Beale Street parade (3 p.m., free); Bash on Beale pep rally (4:30 p.m., free); President’s Gala featuring The Isley Brothers (7 p.m., The Peabody, $200)

• Saturday, Dec. 30: Pre-game buffet and party (8:30 a.m., Pipkin & Creative Arts buildings, $40)

The Children’s Museum of Memphis will host New Year’s at Noon Friday, Dec. 29, at CMOM, 2525 Central Ave. Enjoy games and activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., highlighted by a balloon drop and goody toss at noon to say goodbye to 2017 and hello to 2018. Everything is included with general admission. Visit cmom.com.

South Main Trolley Night will be held Friday, Dec. 29, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the South Main Historic Arts District. Enjoy art exhibitions, live music, and shopping as businesses, galleries, restaurants and shops stay open late. Visit gosouthmain.com for details.

Zoo Lights at the Memphis Zoo will be open nightly through Dec. 30, except Christmas Eve, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the zoo, 2000 Prentiss Place. Zoo Lights features holiday light displays, a 90-foot LED-lit Ferris wheel, animal encounters, an ice-skating rink, visits with Santa, and more. Tickets are separate from zoo admission and cost $7 for members and $9 for nonmembers; additional fees apply to some activities. Visit memphiszoo.org/zoolights for details.