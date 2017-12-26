Citing Tax Reform Bill, First Tennessee Parent Co. Announces $1,000 Bonuses

VOL. 132 | NO. 255 | Tuesday, December 26, 2017

First Tennessee Bank’s parent company has joined other major U.S. employers like AT&T and Comcast in pledging bonuses for employees in the wake of the recent tax reform legislation passed by Congress.

Memphis-based First Horizon National Corp. will pay $1,000 bonuses in January. First Horizon chairman and CEO Bryan Jordan said it comes at the culmination of “an exceptional year” for the financial services institution, which also saw the completion of its merger with Capital Bank - the largest merger in the now $40 billion Memphis company’s history.

“And as a result of this outstanding performance and because of recent tax reform efforts that we believe will benefit First Horizon, we are happy to offer bonuses to our people who work hard every day to maintain First Horizon’s reputation as one of the best companies to work for and one of the most trusted banks in the country,” Jordan said in a statement released about the bonuses.

First Horizon joins companies like TV broadcaster Sinclair, which likewise in recent days pledged one-time $1,000 bonuses to employees.