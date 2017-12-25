The Week Ahead: Dec. 25-31, 2017

VOL. 132 | NO. 254 | Monday, December 25, 2017

Good morning, Memphis, and a very Merry Christmas! Gifts are unwrapped, holiday cheer is spread, and now we start looking forward to the Liberty Bowl – featuring our own University of Memphis Tigers – plus a whole slate of New Year’s Eve events happening around the city. Check out all our top picks for what to do in The Week Ahead...

The University of Memphis football team aims for a program-record 11th win this Saturday when the Tigers play Iowa State, of the Big 12, in the 59th annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Game time is 11:30 a.m., and Bowl Week activities are going on all week leading up to kickoff:

• Tuesday, Dec. 26: Team Welcome Party (5 p.m., Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid; tickets only available in select packages)

• Wednesday, Dec. 27: FCA/AutoZone Liberty Bowl Breakfast featuring former New Orleans Saints player Chris Reis (7:15 a.m., Hilton Memphis, $80); professional rodeo (7 p.m., Agricenter ShowPlace Arena, $10)

• Thursday, Dec. 28: Players & Coaches Dinner (6 p.m., Hilton Memphis, $40)

• Friday, Dec. 29: Beale Street parade (3 p.m., free); Bash on Beale pep rally (4:30 p.m., free); President’s Gala featuring The Isley Brothers (7 p.m., The Peabody, $200)

• Saturday, Dec. 30: Pre-game buffet and party (8:30 a.m., Pipkin & Creative Arts buildings, $40)

Get details on the game and all the Bowl Week events at libertybowl.org.

Payton, the Memphis Zoo’s male polar bear, will make his Liberty Bowl prediction Wednesday at 10 a.m. Now, you may be wondering what a polar bear knows about football. It just so happens that Payton hails from Chicago and is named after Chicago Bears football legend Walter Payton. We haven’t seen polar bear Payton’s playbook, but we do know he correctly predicted last year’s Liberty Bowl winner, Georgia Tech.

(And Payton, remember you’ve got a home crowd to please here, so choose wisely.)

Though Christmas is over, the Christmas story continues with “Away in 100 Mangers: Nativities From Around the World,” on display through Jan. 6 at the Bible Museum on the Square, 140 E. Mulberry St. in Collierville. The exhibition features more than 100 nativities from over 45 countries, reflecting the diverse aspects of their native countries and the artists that created them. The museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

We’re celebrating a few last vestiges of the holidays and of 2017 itself this week. For the former, head over to Ghost River Brewing Co.'s last holiday movie night, taking place Thursday at 7 p.m. at 827 S. Main St. The movie showing will be “It’s a Wonderful Life,” and attendees will get to nom on Two Girls and a Whip’s craft cupcakes.

Overton Square’s annual New Year’s Bash starts at 9 p.m. Sunday and runs through the switchover to 2018, till 1 a.m. There will be a neighborhood concert featuring The Dantones and DJ Bobby Smith. American Idol finalist Alexis Grace will emcee the night’s events in the Tower Courtyard.

Food and beverages will be available for on-site purchase, and the event is set to go on rain or shine. Several heaters will also be set up to keep attendees warm.

If Downtown is more your style, check out the live music, dancing and fireworks at the Beale Street New Year’s Eve Celebration. This year, Tito Jackson will be headlining the event with the B.B. King’s Blues Band in an effort to continue the legacies of B.B. King and the Jackson 5. The 21-and-up NYE concert is free and will be held at at the corner of Fourth Street and Beale.

Among the other New Year’s happenings on Beale:

• The Hard Rock Cafe Memphis Annual Guitar Drop: Performances start at 6 p.m. and lead up to midnight, when the 10-foot D’Angelico guitar drops from 100 feet over Beale Street to kick off 2018. General admission is $35 and includes allow access to live entertainment inside the cafe and availability to order from the Hard Rock Cafe menu. VIP packages are available, too.

• And a special Jerry Lee Lewis concert at Jerry Lee Lewis' Café & Honky Tonk: Ring in the New Year with The Killer at his eponymous cafe. Performances start at 8 p.m., and Jerry Lee Lewis will take the stage at 11 p.m.

Or head just down the street for New Year’s Eve at The Peabody from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. This 21-and-older party will be hosted throughout the grand lobby and mezzanine, with performances by Garry Goin Group (G3), Seeing Red and DJ Epic in the Continental Ballroom, and by the Rene Koopman Trio in the Corner Bar.

The Children’s Museum of Memphis is celebrating 2018 a couple of days early, with the New Year’s at Noon party Friday. Games and activities are going on from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., but the highlight is the balloon drop and goody toss at noon. It’s all included with general admission.

For a quieter NYE celebration with the kids, whisper in the New Year at Autism Resources Mid-South’s sensory-friendly New Year’s Eve party Sunday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Hope Church, 8500 Walnut Grove Road. Dress as your favorite Disney/Star Wars character and enjoy games, food and a quiet ball drop at 8:30 p.m. Cost is free, but an RSVP is required – just email autismresourcesmidsouth@gmail.com or call 901-509-3027.

The University of Memphis men’s basketball team will play SEC foe LSU at 8 p.m. Thursday at FedExForum. Get tickets at gotigersgotix.com.

The Grizzlies’ G League team, the Memphis Hustle, will play at 1 p.m. Sunday vs. the Northern Arizona Suns. Former University of Memphis players Trahson Burrell and Austin Nichols are among the notables on the Hustle’s roster. For tickets, go to the Landers Center box office or call 1-901-888-HOOP.

If you have some aspiring hoops players in your own family, sign them up for the Grizzlies Holiday Basketball Camp for ages 7-16. It’s taking place Tuesday through Thursday in the Grizzlies’ practice facility at FedExForum. The $225 registration fee includes instruction by Grizzlies Youth Basketball staff and GrizzFit certified coaches, Grizzlies apparel, a full-size basketball and two tickets to a Grizz game in January.

And wave goodbye to Starry Nights as Shelby Farms Park hosts the Starry 4K Fun Run/Walk Saturday at 6 p.m. The race offers runners and walkers one last chance to see Starry Nights before it closes for the season. It’s family-friendly and open to all ages. Pre-registration costs $25, while race-day registration is $30.

The Daily News staff compiles The Week Ahead for you, our readers, every week. You'll receive it as part of our Monday online edition. Email associate editor Kate Simone at ksimone@memphisdailynews.com if you have items for consideration.