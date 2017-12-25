Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 254 | Monday, December 25, 2017

Tennessee Tech Brings Back Dewayne Alexander as Head Coach

The Associated Press

Updated 5:49PM


COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee Tech has brought back Dewayne Alexander as the 12th head coach in program history.

School officials introduced Alexander at a news conference Friday morning.

Alexander played at Tennessee Tech, was an assistant coach and was acting head coach when Watson Brown resigned after the 2015 season.

Athletic director Mark Wilson calls Alexander an excellent fit for Tennessee Tech. He says Alexander's connections from his days as a high school coach in Tennessee and as head coach at Cumberland University along with his time at Tennessee Tech will help.

Alexander most recently was offensive line coach at East Tennessee State. He played for Tennessee Tech between 1985 and 1987. He graduated from Tennessee Tech in 1989 and added a master's degree in 1998.

