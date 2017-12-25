Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 254 | Monday, December 25, 2017

Hamilton County School District Eyes Rebranding to Improve Image

The Associated Press

Updated 5:49PM
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee school district may rebrand itself in pursuit of a better public image.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that Hamilton County Department of Education Superintendent Bryan Johnson asked the school board Thursday night to add the name change as an agenda item for January's meeting.

The proposal on the table would see the district renamed as The Public Schools of Hamilton County, accompanied by new logos, a new website and a new tagline: "Open to All. Open to All Possibilities."

The Johnson Group, a local firm, has been working free of charge on the rebranding since August. Johnson Group CEO Joe Johnson says the change purposefully emphasizes the "public" in public schools to position the district against private schools and any poor reputation associated with public schools.

___

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, www.timesfreepress.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

