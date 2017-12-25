VOL. 132 | NO. 254 | Monday, December 25, 2017

Memphis Grizzlies Youth Basketball holds its Grizzlies Holiday Basketball Camp Tuesday through Thursday, Dec. 26-28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at FedExForum, 191 Beale St. Open to ages 7-16, the three-day camp features a rare opportunity to train inside the Grizzlies’ Built Ford Tough Practice Facility; instruction by Grizzlies Youth Basketball staff and GrizzFit certified coaches; participation in the Jr. NBA Skills Challenge; team apparel and basketball; and two tickets to a January Grizzlies game. Cost is $225. Register at eventbrite.com or call 901-205-1279.

Memphis Botanic Garden’s Holiday Wonders at the Garden hosts “On My Last Nerve Night” Tuesday, Dec. 26, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. Take a break from over-staying holiday guests for a couple hours and visit Holiday Wonders’ three areas: Snowy Nights, Sculptures Bright and Trees Alight. Open nightly through Dec. 30 except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; advance tickets recommended. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com.

The Children’s Museum of Memphis will host New Year’s at Noon Friday, Dec. 29, at CMOM, 2525 Central Ave. Enjoy games and activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., highlighted by a balloon drop and goody toss at noon to say goodbye to 2017 and hello to 2018. Everything is included with general admission. Visit cmom.com.

South Main Trolley Night will be held Friday, Dec. 29, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the South Main Historic Arts District. Enjoy art exhibitions, live music, and shopping as businesses, galleries, restaurants and shops stay open late. Visit gosouthmain.com for details.

Zoo Lights at the Memphis Zoo will be open nightly through Saturday, Dec. 30, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the zoo, 2000 Prentiss Place. Zoo Lights features holiday light displays, a 90-foot LED-lit Ferris wheel, animal encounters, an ice-skating rink, visits with Santa, and more. Tickets are separate from zoo admission and cost $7 for members and $9 for nonmembers; additional fees apply to some activities. Visit memphiszoo.org/zoolights for details.

Shelby Farms Park will hold the Starry 4K Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, Dec. 30, at 6 p.m. starting at the visitor center, 6903 Great View Drive N. The race offers runners and walkers one last chance to see Starry Nights before it closes for the season. Family-friendly and open to all ages. Pre-registration is $25; race-day registration is $30. Visit starry4k.racesonline.com for details.

Whisper in the New Year at Autism Resources Mid-South’s sensory-friendly New Year’s Eve party Sunday, Dec. 31, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Hope Church, 8500 Walnut Grove Road. Dress as your favorite Disney/Star Wars character and enjoy games, food and a quiet ball drop at 8:30 p.m. All disabilities welcome. Cost is free; RSVP required. Email autismresourcesmidsouth@gmail.com or call 901-509-3027.