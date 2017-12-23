Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 10 | NO. 52 | Saturday, December 23, 2017
The Memphis News Almanac

This Week in Memphis History: December 22-28, 2017

By Bill Dries

Updated 5:38PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Email reporter | Comments ()

1929: Memphis Power & Light Co. advertises Christmas gifts in The Daily News, including Christmas tree lamps at $1.25 for a set of eight; washing machines for $99.50 or $185; waffle irons from $8.45; cigar lights “attachable to any socket” at $5 each; and curling irons “for maid or matron” at $1.95 and $3.

The Memphis Realtors Association survey of the city estimates Memphis has a population of 263,000 at the start of what will become known as the Great Depression. The survey shows an average of 6.4 percent unoccupied white residences and 8.7 percent “colored property” in a city where racial segregation is the law. “These and other statistics that reveal a remarkably sound condition in the local real estate market are revealed in the survey just completed.”

1872: An ice gorge breaks loose on the Mississippi River north of Memphis, crushing boats in the Memphis harbor as it drifts south by the city.

Source: Shelby County Archives

1844: Second Presbyterian Church is organized with 21 members in a warehouse on the bluff directly across from the Gayoso Hotel. The church begins with Rev. John H. Gray of Vicksburg coming to Memphis to hold evangelistic services with the goal of organizing a new church. Just a few months later, the warehouse is not big enough for the congregation and it moves to a rented building at Front and Beale.

Source: Second Presbyterian Church website

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 91 409 21,568
MORTGAGES 120 436 25,221
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 12 82 8,785
BUILDING PERMITS 199 927 44,274
BANKRUPTCIES 46 238 14,432
BUSINESS LICENSES 15 72 6,563
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 28 177 13,854
MARRIAGE LICENSES 14 84 5,242

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.