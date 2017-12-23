This Week in Memphis History: December 22-28, 2017

VOL. 10 | NO. 52 | Saturday, December 23, 2017

1929: Memphis Power & Light Co. advertises Christmas gifts in The Daily News, including Christmas tree lamps at $1.25 for a set of eight; washing machines for $99.50 or $185; waffle irons from $8.45; cigar lights “attachable to any socket” at $5 each; and curling irons “for maid or matron” at $1.95 and $3.

The Memphis Realtors Association survey of the city estimates Memphis has a population of 263,000 at the start of what will become known as the Great Depression. The survey shows an average of 6.4 percent unoccupied white residences and 8.7 percent “colored property” in a city where racial segregation is the law. “These and other statistics that reveal a remarkably sound condition in the local real estate market are revealed in the survey just completed.”

1872: An ice gorge breaks loose on the Mississippi River north of Memphis, crushing boats in the Memphis harbor as it drifts south by the city.

Source: Shelby County Archives

1844: Second Presbyterian Church is organized with 21 members in a warehouse on the bluff directly across from the Gayoso Hotel. The church begins with Rev. John H. Gray of Vicksburg coming to Memphis to hold evangelistic services with the goal of organizing a new church. Just a few months later, the warehouse is not big enough for the congregation and it moves to a rented building at Front and Beale.

Source: Second Presbyterian Church website