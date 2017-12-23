VOL. 10 | NO. 52 | Saturday, December 23, 2017

The 59th annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl, pitting the University of Memphis vs. Iowa State, kicks off Saturday, Dec. 30, at 11:30 a.m. at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, 335 S. Hollywood St. Bowl Week events include:

Tuesday, Dec. 26: Team Welcome Party (5 p.m., Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid; tickets only available in select packages)

Wednesday, Dec. 27: FCA/AutoZone Liberty Bowl Breakfast featuring former New Orleans Saints player Chris Reis (7:15 a.m., Hilton Memphis, $80); professional rodeo (7 p.m., Agricenter ShowPlace Arena, $10)

Thursday, Dec. 28: Players & Coaches Dinner (6 p.m., Hilton Memphis, $40)

Friday, Dec. 29: Beale Street parade (3 p.m., free); Bash on Beale pep rally (4:30 p.m., free); President's Gala featuring The Isley Brothers (7 p.m., The Peabody, $200)

Saturday, Dec. 30: Pre-game buffet and party (8:30 a.m., Pipkin & Creative Arts buildings, $40)

Visit libertybowl.org for details.

Drew and Ellie Holcomb's Neighborly Christmas, featuring Drew and Ellie Holcomb and their band The Neighbors, is Friday, Dec. 22, at 8 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 203 S. Main St. The concert features Christmas standards, original holiday tunes and Holcomb favorites. Buy tickets at orpheum-memphis.com.

Coyo Yoga Lounge will hold a free Christmas Eve “All is Calm” restorative yoga class Sunday, Dec. 24, from 3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at its Midtown studio, 2130 Young Ave. The class is suitable for all levels. Sign up at coyoyoga.com.

Memphis Botanic Garden’s Holiday Wonders at the Garden hosts “On My Last Nerve Night” Tuesday, Dec. 26, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. Take a break from over-staying holiday guests for a couple hours and visit Holiday Wonders’ three areas: Snowy Nights, Sculptures Bright and Trees Alight. Open nightly through Dec. 30 except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; advance tickets recommended. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com.

Starry Nights at Shelby Farms Park is open nightly through Friday, Dec. 29 (including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day). Drive through the annual holiday light display, then stop by Mistletoe Village to meet Santa, visit the Starry Petting Zoo, shop local artisans, enjoy live holiday music, and more. Visit shelbyfarmspark.org for hours, details and tickets.

South Main Trolley Night is Friday, Dec. 29, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the South Main Historic Arts District. Enjoy art exhibitions, live music, and shopping as businesses, galleries, restaurants and shops stay open late. Visit gosouthmain.com for details.

Zoo Lights at the Memphis Zoo is open nightly through Dec. 30, except Christmas Eve, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the zoo, 2000 Prentiss Place. Zoo Lights features holiday light displays, a 90-foot LED-lit Ferris wheel, animal encounters, an ice-skating rink, visits with Santa, and more. Tickets are separate from zoo admission and cost $7 for members and $9 for nonmembers; additional fees apply to some activities. Visit memphiszoo.org/zoolights for details.

Shelby Farms Park holds the Starry 4K Fun Run/Walk Saturday, Dec. 30, at 6 p.m. starting at the visitor center, 6903 Great View Drive N. The race offers runners and walkers one last chance to see Starry Nights before it closes for the season. Family-friendly and open to all ages. Pre-registration is $25; race-day registration is $30. Visit starry4k.racesonline.com for details.

The Enchanted Forest Festival of Trees is open daily through Sunday, Dec. 31, except Christmas Day at the Pink Palace Museum, 3050 Central Ave. Experience the Enchanted Forest, a Memphis holiday tradition full of snowy animated characters, a model train and gingerbread village; then tour the Festival of Trees in the mezzanine, where thousands of lights shine from trees decorated by professional designers, individuals and local organizations. Tickets are separate from museum admission and cost $6 for adults and $5 for children and seniors. Visit memphismuseums.org or call 901-636-2362 for hours and other details.