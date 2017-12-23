Editorial: National Black Theater Museum Would Be Big Bang for the Arts

VOL. 10 | NO. 52 | Saturday, December 23, 2017

When Hattiloo Theatre founder Ekundayo Bandele took his well-developed idea for a National Black Theater Museum in Overton Park to the Memphis City Council this month, he began by saying: “It doesn’t exist anywhere in the world. This didn’t come from anywhere.”

That simple declaration, after months of hard work with the prospect of about five years of harder and more detailed work, shows this idea is innately Memphis. And the proposal to put the museum in what is currently the home of the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art is the latest in a succession of big bangs, so to speak, in the world of Memphis arts.

Overton Square’s second try at a comeback was as a theater district instead of having a supermarket as an anchor. Playhouse on the Square had already built a new home at the corner of Union and Cooper.

Bandele moved his theater company from a storefront on Marshall Avenue in the Edge District to Overton Square, next to Circuit Playhouse. With the move, Hattiloo became one of only four black theater companies to own its home, which is also a base of operations into all parts of the Memphis community.

Ballet Memphis moved from Cordova to the heart of Overton Square – the intersection of Madison and Cooper with a new building and a continuing commitment to a revolution in ballet that makes it relevant to Memphis.

With its centennial behind it, the Brooks board announced it was looking to move out of Overton Park. After a few months, the board decided to pursue building a new museum on the city’s riverfront – specifically the west side of Front Street between Monroe and Union avenues where a city fire station and a parking garage currently operate.

It will take Brooks about five years to make the move. And Bandele estimates it will take about five years for his national museum plan to unfold inside the century-old marble box in Overton Park.

Just as the Brooks decision to head for the river is a catalyst for riverfront plans on a much larger scale, starting with a connection to a revitalized Mud Island, a National Black Theater Museum in Overton Park is a catalyst for a larger reconfiguration of the park that will also see the Memphis College of Art close in another two years.

Bandele brings to the table more than a Memphis museum with state-of-the-art technology. He also brings research and academic pursuit, four national black theater organizations now in four other cities under the same roof and connections to the network of black theater companies across the country.

This isn’t us doing our thing in relative anonymity and the rest of the world catching up to us. This is the world coming to Memphis.

The soul of Memphis – the arts and our gift for self-expression the world can relate to – is remaking itself. And it looks a lot like a door opening to the world.