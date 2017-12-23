Technicolor, Agilent Approved for Tax Incentives

VOL. 132 | NO. 253 | Friday, December 22, 2017

Related Articles Agilent Expanding Distribution in Memphis, Creating More Than 100 Jobs

The Economic Development Growth Engine for Memphis and Shelby County approved a pair of tax abatements Wednesday, Dec. 20, that have the potential to affect more than 1,000 jobs in the county.

The payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement for California-based life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical company Agilent Technologies would create 117 new jobs, while one for a division of multimedia production and distribution giant Technicolor would retain anywhere from 158 to 916 jobs.

“Both PILOT projects serve to enhance and expand the local economy by recruiting, retaining, and expanding the employment base of the Memphis and Shelby County community,” said EDGE president and CEO Reid Dulberger.

Agilent Technologies, which sought a 10-year Fast Track PILOT to expand its facility at 5050 Holmes Road, said the 117 jobs created by the project will have an average salary of $40,670 excluding benefits.

In addition to the new jobs, Agilent will invest $720,000 at the facility, including $360,000 to renovate 220,635 square feet of the 454,713-square-foot facility and $340,000 to purchase new computer equipment and copiers.

EDGE staff projected a little more than $5 million in local total tax revenue will be generated during the PILOT term with a $1.6 million benefit to the applicant, for a 3.13 cost-to-benefit ratio.

Per the terms of the PILOT, Agilent must spend at least $332,184 with Memphis and Shelby County certified minority and women business enterprises (MWBEs).

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and employing more than 12,500 workers worldwide, Agilent specializes in providing life sciences laboratories with instruments, software, services, consumables and applications focused in six key areas: food, environmental and forensics, pharmaceutical, diagnostics and clinical, chemicals and energy, and academia and research.

The expansion will make the Memphis logistics facility the company’s primary American distribution center.

The EDGE board approved four expansion possibilities for Technicolor Videocassette of Michigan Inc., a division of France-based Technicolor SA, that would retain 158 to 900 full-time positions with an average annual salary of $45,675.

In a bit of an atypical fashion, Technicolor will have until March 30 to notify EDGE officials which of the four scenarios they are choosing to base their PILOT award on.

Officials hope that the tax incentive package will shift the balance back to Shelby County, as Technicolor is also considering moving all or part of its local operations to locations in Fayette County; LaVergne, Tennessee; or Huntsville, Alabama.

The first scenario, which is the most lucrative, is a 15-year Expansion PILOT that would retain 916 new jobs averaging $46,085 a year and result in $14 million of capital investment, while the fourth scenario, which is the smallest, is a 10-year PILOT that would retain 158 jobs averaging $44,494 and result in $4.2 million in capital investment.

Meanwhile, scenarios two and three are both 15-year PILOTs that would retain 702 and 391 jobs respectively and result in capital investments ranging from $7 million to $10.7 million.

Depending on the scenario, up to four properties – 5215 S. Lamar Ave., 4155 E. Holmes Road, 4010 Holmes Road, and 4926 Southridge Blvd. – would be affected by Technicolor’s decision, with the Southridge property being the only one affected by all four scenarios.

Mandatory local business participation ranges from $754,328 for the smallest PILOT to $5.5 million for the largest.

Founded in 1910, the Technicolor employs more than 17,000 people worldwide, including 7,678 in North America. The company’s DVD services operations occupy around 12 million square feet worldwide, including 4.1 million square feet of distribution space in Memphis.