Pets in Your Estate Plan

VOL. 132 | NO. 253 | Friday, December 22, 2017

Ray’s Take: Most of us consider our pets part of the family. But sometimes we don't think about including them in plans for what happens after we're gone. Part of our responsibility to these dependent creatures is to make sure that their care and comfort will continue uninterrupted should we become incapable of caring for them ourselves.

Estate-planning experts urge pet owners to prepare for the possibility that their animal companions may outlive them. Legally, pets are considered property by courts, and securing their care can be complicated. So unless you plan, your pet could end up in a shelter or worse.

There are several ways to arrange for care for your pets after you're gone. One of them is an informal arrangement. Discussing options with your family or friends is one way to deal with what happens to our pets after we're gone. Knowing who does and doesn't want to care for them is a great beginning. Be prepared for surprises when you open this topic and take nothing for granted. I’ve seen as many fights over care of pets as I’ve seen over money.

A more formal way to provide for the future of your pets is to include them in your will. This can be accomplished simply by including a clause in your will that designates who will care for your pet, and leave an appropriate amount of money to that person to provide for the care. However, a will doesn’t take into account what will happen if you become incapacitated.

The most formal way to plan for pets, one that includes incapacity, is to create a pet trust. These trusts can be set up with the help of an estate planner. Using a pet trust allows you designate exactly how funds are to be used and also creates a legal responsibility for the guardian to care for your pet.

The biggest priority in estate planning should be your family members and loved ones. Including your pets in the mix should be important too.

Dana’s Take: For those who own pets, they are part of the family. We often refer to them as our fur kids. So it's important to make sure they are loved and taken care of after we are gone or in the event we become too incapacitated to care for them ourselves.

Pets, in reality, are not people and cannot inherit property. So you can't leave a sum of money in your will for Spot or Fluffy to use to find a great new home.

We spend hundreds of dollars on their toys and vet care. Why not take the time to make sure they are taken care of beyond those things when we no longer can?

Ray Brandon, CEO of Brandon Financial Planning, and his wife, Dana, a licensed clinical social worker, can be reached at brandonplanning.com.