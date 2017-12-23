Iowa State Must Stay True to Selves to Beat Tough Memphis Offense

VOL. 132 | NO. 253 | Friday, December 22, 2017

At this late date in the college football season, deception may come on an individual play – a quarterback’s deft sleight of hand on play-action or a linebacker feigning blitz only to drop back into coverage.

But the identities of teams – what and who they will be over four quarters – is well-documented. The University of Memphis has a high-flying offense (47.7 points per game, second in the nation) and a pedestrian defense (allowing 33.4 points per game to rank 104th in scoring defense).

Iowa State’s defense allows 21 points per game, which is good for 29th in the country. The offense scores an average of 29.9 points per game, which ranks 51st nationally.

“We know a high-scoring game is detrimental to winning,” said Allen Lazard, the Cyclones’ leading receiver with 61 catches for 799 yards and nine touchdowns.

So, the respective roles are cast heading into the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, which kicks off at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday ,Dec. 30 ,and will be televised nationally on ABC.

For a Memphis opponent, seeing the Tigers’ offense on film isn’t a showing of coming attractions as much as a horror show. Riley Ferguson passing. Anthony Miller catching, running, and scoring. Darrell Henderson and Patrick Taylor bursting through line and running and running and scoring. And Tony Pollard torturing defenders as a kick returner, receiver and running back.

“Very impressive,” said Joel Lanning, a first-team All-Big 12 linebacker after converting from quarterback (where he still takes a few snaps). “When you watch them on film, you see they deserve all the accolades they’ve gotten. They’re putting up tons of points and yards running and throwing.”

Said cornerback Brian Peavy, a second-team All-Big 12 selection: “They’re explosive, well put together.”

Henderson was a 1,000-yard back for Memphis and David Montgomery rushed for 1,095 yards for the Cyclones and also caught 35 passes. And Montgomery leads the nation with 104 missed tackles.

“He refuses to go down,” said second-team All-Big 12 offensive lineman Jake Campos. “He’s always looking for one more yard.”

The Cyclones (7-5) can’t match the Tigers for one-off big plays on either side of the ball, but they do trump them in ball security. They have not lost a fumble all year.

They also have played more disciplined football. Memphis (10-2) ranks 127th out of 129 teams with 81 penalty yards per game. They’ve been whistled 106 times for almost 1,000 yards worth of infractions.

By contrast, Iowa State averages 41.33 penalty yards per game, which ranks 22nd in the country. They’ve committed 54 infractions covering just 496 yards.

Memphis has the country’s eighth-most prolific passing attack with almost 340 yards per game and even the rushing offense is 30th with 209.1 yards per game. The Cyclones rank 112th in rushing and 33rd in passing, with just under 270 yards through the air per game.

Jacob Park started the first four games of the season at quarterback, but took a leave of absence for personal reasons (he later told the Des Moines Register he had a marijuana problem) and has requested a transfer.

Kyle Kempt, who transferred from Oregon State via a community college without ever playing, stepped in and led Iowa State to upsets of then-No. 3 Oklahoma and later TCU when it was ranked fourth. He has held onto the starting QB job with Lanning making cameos, mainly to run the ball.

“Our offense has been a lot about having a balanced attack,” said Campos. “With different quarterbacks, we have to get the run game going. We love the running game. That’s what we do – pound the rock.”

The Tigers struggled to run the ball at times, such as gaining just 30 yards on 23 rushes in a 42-38 win over Houston on Oct. 19. But in their last three games, they gained 259 rushing yards in a win over SMU, 333 rushing yards in a win over East Carolina, and even had 282 rushing yards in the double-overtime loss in the American Athletic Conference championship game at UCF.

“Definitely makes them a dynamic team,” Peavy said of the Tigers’ improved running game. “And they move a lot of guys around. Number one (Pollard) and No. 10 (receiver Damonte Coxie) are definitely threats.”

While the Tigers are making their fourth straight bowl appearance – two under Justin Fuente, two under Mike Norvell – this is Iowa State’s first trip since they lost to Tulsa in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 31, 2012. The Cyclones’ second-year coach, Matt Campbell, just signed a new long-term contract. Just like Norvell.

Lazard, by the way, was on that last bowl trip as a fan because his older brother played on that Iowa State team.

“Cold and raining,” he said of what he remembered from the day.

This bowl game most recently follows a 2-10 season and back-to-back 3-9 seasons. And, of course, a coaching change two years ago.

“This has been a very long journey, especially for our seniors,” Lazard said. “When you come to school, you think of all the success you’re going to have. You don’t expect to have just two or three wins or to lose by 40 points or whatnot.

“That’s what makes this season more special.”

As for the weather this time around, the extended forecast was calling for a high of 44 and a chance of rain or snow.

The boys from Iowa should feel right at home.