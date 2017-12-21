VOL. 132 | NO. 252 | Thursday, December 21, 2017

The Daily Traveler Top Stories Of 2017 in Travel By LANCE WIEDOWER

It’s been a big year for travel news, and that doesn’t even include the recent shutdown of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport or American Airlines’ disaster averted with a potential pilot shortage over the holidays.

Hurricanes: Houston, Puerto Rico, several Caribbean islands and Florida were impacted this year by devastating hurricanes. Puerto Rico is still largely in the dark, and the death toll is expected to rise higher. Tourists are returning, but to some islands quicker than others.

Terrorism continues: Terrorism touched popular tourism destinations ranging from Las Vegas to London, Barcelona and New York this year. It’s a sad statement, but also one that seems to be part of the new reality. Yes, a big travel story in 2017 was terrorism. Here’s hoping it’s not one in 2018.

Tourism to U.S. declines: The most recent data show U.S. inbound arrivals declined nearly 3 percent during the first three months of 2017. Nearly 700,000 fewer foreigners visited the U.S., a drop that represents a loss of $2.7 billion in spending.

Airline ancillary fees here to stay: Airfare is at historic lows, but the airlines are bringing money in through those ancillary fees. The Government Accountability Office reported in September that airlines charged customers $7.1 billion in ancillary fees in 2016. I can’t imagine airlines will do away with baggage and change fees. In fact, beginning in April, Delta will charge for checked bags on basic economy fares on international routes for the first time.

Banning smartphones: Honolulu became the first major U.S. city to ban distracted walking when legislation took effect in October. Anyone caught looking at a smartphone or tablet while crossing the street will be fined. I’m not sure this is a major story, but it’s possibly the beginning of a trend in coming years.

Solar eclipse travel: Memphis was close enough to the path of totality for the August solar eclipse that we all felt part of the fun. But lots of others drove north to Illinois and Kentucky or east to Nashville to enjoy those few minutes of darkness.

Seats keep shrinking: United Airlines will fly more passengers on its long-haul flights, but it’s not because a bigger plane is on the way. The airline will add 21 seats to its 777s, making for even less legroom. Delta and American made similar announcements for the same plane.

Travel warnings – for U.S. travel: The U.S. State Department has warned American travelers about dangers in foreign countries for years. Now, the U.S. is on some of those lists for other countries, ranging from Canada to the Bahamas and Germany.

Electronics ban: The U.S. government issued a controversial electronics ban in March for direct flights departing from 10 Middle East airports. I kept a close watch on this ban because rumors pointed to an eventual spread of the ban to European airports. The ban never spread to Europe and ultimately the electronics ban was lifted.

Lance Wiedower can be reached at tripsbylance.com.