FedEx Forecasts Record Holiday Deliveries

VOL. 132 | NO. 252 | Thursday, December 21, 2017

It wasn’t just solid news for FedEx’s fiscal second quarter that ended Nov. 30, during which the package delivery company grew earnings 11 percent to $775 million, or $2.84 a share. That’s up from $700 million, or $2.59 per share during the year-ago period.

FedEx also is on track, according to chairman and CEO Fred Smith, for “another record holiday shipping season.” And the company said, as part of its latest quarterly earnings release, that it is raising its full-year profit outlook to $12.70 to $13.30 a share and expects improved financial results in the second half of fiscal 2018.

The company had previously predicted fiscal 2018 earnings would fall between $11.05 to $11.85.

Executives spent much of a presentation to analysts late Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 19, detailing their optimism around brisk e-commerce sales and the resulting package delivery needs, as well as the impact of the Republican-led tax-cut bill. Hours after the call, the Senate approved the bill, and House approval followed on Wednesday.

The company hasn’t yet released an estimate of its holiday package traffic, but FedEx CFO Alan Graf pointed to “record-setting seasonal volumes.”

As an example of how important this time of year is to the company, Smith said FedEx will start the day after New Year’s in its planning for the next peak season.

Smith mentioned the tax overhaul in his introductory remarks, which is no surprise given that FedEx is seen as a bellwether for the U.S. and global economies, and the company’s earnings calls with analysts usually incorporate larger economic discussions.

“This legislation,” Smith said, “offers pro-growth, pro-business tax reform solutions that will power the economy, increase business investment, expand job opportunities, and enhance incomes and improve U.S. competitiveness.”

FedEx executive vice president Raj Subramaniam added that, along with seeing “moderate growth in the global economy” and consumer confidence at a 17-year high, the tax overhaul “could add materially to next year’s GDP forecast.”

Should that occur, FedEx executives told analysts, the company would increase its capital expenses and expand hiring.

FedEx’s second-quarter revenue was $16.31 billion, up from $14.9 billion a year earlier. That beat a forecast of $15.67 billion from nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks had also expected

FedEx’s earnings per share to hit $2.87. While that’s a little above FedEx’s $2.84 for the quarter, the company said earnings would have been $3.18 per share if one-time costs were excluded.

Analysts frequently put an Amazon question of some kind to FedEx executives during earnings’ presentations, gauging the company’s response to some new perceived threat by the Seattle-based e-commerce giant that’s pushing deeper into new sectors like logistics. Smith, as always, brushed aside any implication that Amazon will, for example, be able to easily replicate FedEx’s network and last-mile capabilities.

“The secret in our business is to, one, effectively match commercial and residential deliveries so that we don’t get too far out of balance and we’re achieving our profitability goals,” Smith said. “And one of the things that I’ve mentioned over and over again on this call is, many times it seems like some of you are trying to talk about FedEx Ground Inc. or FedEx Express Inc. rather than FedEx Corp. Inc. And by that I mean, when we’re knocking the ball out of the park in one segment, we then say, ‘Perhaps we can make some investments someplace else so that we can improve their longer-term profitability.’

“So we deal with our (operating companies) as a portfolio of solutions, and not all of them are being run by us to maximize returns every quarter or we couldn’t make this long-term investment … You’ve got to have a disciplined approach to the mix of commercial and residential packages. Having said that, we are quite confident that we can handle vastly larger amounts of e-commerce packages in the future at profitable rates because of the investments we’ve made.”

FedEx’s stock was trading above $250 a share midday Wednesday – up about 3 percent – to a new 52-week high. FedEx shares have increased 30 percent since the beginning of the year.