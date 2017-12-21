Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 252 | Thursday, December 21, 2017

Events

Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

Starry Nights at Shelby Farms Park will be open nightly through Tuesday, Dec. 29 (including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day). Drive through the annual holiday light display, then stop by Mistletoe Village to meet Santa, visit the Starry Petting Zoo, shop local artisans and more. Visit shelbyfarmspark.org for hours and tickets. 

Memphis Botanic Garden’s Holiday Wonders at the Garden hosts “On My Last Nerve Night” Tuesday, Dec. 26, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. Take a break from over-staying holiday guests for a couple hours and visit Holiday Wonders’ three areas: Snowy Nights, Sculptures Bright and Trees Alight. Open nightly through Dec. 30 except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; advance tickets recommended. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com.

Zoo Lights at the Memphis Zoo will be open nightly through Dec. 30, except Christmas Eve, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the zoo, 2000 Prentiss Place. Zoo Lights features holiday light displays, a 90-foot LED-lit Ferris wheel, animal encounters, an ice-skating rink and more. Tickets are separate from zoo admission and cost $7 for members and $9 for nonmembers; additional fees apply to some activities. Visit memphiszoo.org/zoolights for details.

Billy Hardwick’s All Star Lanes will host a Bowling Brunch with Santa on Thursday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1576 S. White Station Road. The cost is $12 and includes two hours of bowling, a picture with Santa, buffet and beverages, and a goody bag. Visit billyhardwicks.com.

MMT Speaker Series featuring The Bar-Kays takes place Thursday, Dec. 21, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Church Health community room at Crosstown Concourse, 1350 Concourse Ave. Join The Consortium MMT and Talent Development Complex for a conversation with James Alexander and Larry Dodson of The Bar-Kays, moderated by The Consortium MMT founding president and Hall of Fame songwriter David Porter. Cost is free; register at eventbrite.com.

LeMoyne-Owen College presents “A Soulful Holiday Evening” with Cameo on Thursday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 203 S. Main St. The rock-funk group will perform its greatest hits over the decades, and Chante’ Moore and the LeMoyne-Owen College Concert Choir also will take the stage. Proceeds benefit LOC and the United Negro College Fund. Tickets are $28 to $63 at ticketmaster.com and the Orpheum box office.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 123 239 21,398
MORTGAGES 119 233 25,018
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 8 39 8,742
BUILDING PERMITS 211 575 43,922
BANKRUPTCIES 45 145 14,339
BUSINESS LICENSES 17 51 6,542
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 32 126 13,803
MARRIAGE LICENSES 12 49 5,207

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.