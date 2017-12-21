VOL. 132 | NO. 252 | Thursday, December 21, 2017

Starry Nights at Shelby Farms Park will be open nightly through Tuesday, Dec. 29 (including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day). Drive through the annual holiday light display, then stop by Mistletoe Village to meet Santa, visit the Starry Petting Zoo, shop local artisans and more. Visit shelbyfarmspark.org for hours and tickets.

Memphis Botanic Garden’s Holiday Wonders at the Garden hosts “On My Last Nerve Night” Tuesday, Dec. 26, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. Take a break from over-staying holiday guests for a couple hours and visit Holiday Wonders’ three areas: Snowy Nights, Sculptures Bright and Trees Alight. Open nightly through Dec. 30 except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; advance tickets recommended. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com.

Zoo Lights at the Memphis Zoo will be open nightly through Dec. 30, except Christmas Eve, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the zoo, 2000 Prentiss Place. Zoo Lights features holiday light displays, a 90-foot LED-lit Ferris wheel, animal encounters, an ice-skating rink and more. Tickets are separate from zoo admission and cost $7 for members and $9 for nonmembers; additional fees apply to some activities. Visit memphiszoo.org/zoolights for details.

Billy Hardwick’s All Star Lanes will host a Bowling Brunch with Santa on Thursday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1576 S. White Station Road. The cost is $12 and includes two hours of bowling, a picture with Santa, buffet and beverages, and a goody bag. Visit billyhardwicks.com.

MMT Speaker Series featuring The Bar-Kays takes place Thursday, Dec. 21, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Church Health community room at Crosstown Concourse, 1350 Concourse Ave. Join The Consortium MMT and Talent Development Complex for a conversation with James Alexander and Larry Dodson of The Bar-Kays, moderated by The Consortium MMT founding president and Hall of Fame songwriter David Porter. Cost is free; register at eventbrite.com.

LeMoyne-Owen College presents “A Soulful Holiday Evening” with Cameo on Thursday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 203 S. Main St. The rock-funk group will perform its greatest hits over the decades, and Chante’ Moore and the LeMoyne-Owen College Concert Choir also will take the stage. Proceeds benefit LOC and the United Negro College Fund. Tickets are $28 to $63 at ticketmaster.com and the Orpheum box office.