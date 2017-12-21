Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 252 | Thursday, December 21, 2017

Engineering Firm to Invest $6M, Hire About 240 in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – State officials say an engineering and manufacturing company will invest $6 million and hire about 240 people for a new facility in Tennessee.

A Department of Economic and Community Development news release says the decision by Martin Technologies to locate in Lawrenceburg was announced Tuesday.

The Michigan-based company serves the automotive, marine, aerospace and defense industries. The decision to come to Tennessee is drive by demand from car manufacturers.

The company plans to initially occupy a 60,000-square-foot (5,574-sq. meter) space. It plans to have the new facility operational in January. The positions will be for engineering, management and technicians.

