VOL. 132 | NO. 252 | Thursday, December 21, 2017

Henry Schein Animal Health Opens Southaven Facility

Henry Schein Animal Health, an Ohio-based distributor of animal health products, has opened its new Southaven facility.

The 50,000-square-foot distribution center was the result of a collaboration with the Mississippi Development Authority, according to Henry Schein Animal Health North America president Fran Dirksmeier.

“It will greatly enhance our ability to fulfill our mission to provide the best customer experience possible,” Dirksmeier said in a release announcing the deal. “Henry Schein Animal Health is committed to being the total solutions provider for veterinary professionals, and we look forward to counting ourselves as proud members of the Southaven business community.”

The facility will result in 27 new jobs in the area.

CBRE senior vice president Patrick Burke represented Henry Schein.

“We are proud that a company of this stature in the veterinarian supplies field would choose Southaven and DeSoto County for their newest distribution facility,” DeSoto County Economic Development Council president and CEO Jim Flanagan said.

– Patrick Lantrip

Navy Marketing Campaign To Make Memphis Debut

The United States Navy’s new national marketing campaign has been developed in Memphis by the Navy Partnership, a special division of Young & Rubicam, and the campaign and tagline will make its Memphis debut Dec. 30 at the 59th AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

The Navy’s new tagline, “Forged by the Sea,” will be featured at the game, and a new TV commercial, “Game,” will air in-stadium. The Navy also will participate in a variety of activities during Bowl Week, including the AutoZone Liberty Bowl Beale Street Parade on Friday, Dec. 29.

On game day at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, the Navy will present its virtual reality experience showcasing what it feels like to be part of today’s Navy. The immersive, virtual reality mobile display, named the Nimitz, will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

During the game, Petty Officer Second Class Michael Gehringer, a Navy sailor and veteran Memphis police officer, will be recognized for his service to the country and the city of Memphis. Gehringer has called Memphis home since 1999, and after nearly two decades as a local police officer, he was called to serve the U.S. Navy as a full-time recruiter.

In addition, fans will have the opportunity to witness the swearing in of new Navy sailors during an oath of enlistment ceremony.

– Andy Meek

Leatherwood Files For Circuit Court Clerk

Shelby County Register Tom Leatherwood has filed to run in the May Republican primary for Circuit Court clerk.

The qualifying petition filed with the Shelby County Election Commission Monday, Dec. 18, is the latest action in a filing season that runs through Feb. 15 at noon – the filing deadline for candidates in the May primaries.

Leatherwood, who is term-limited in his position as register, is the first to file his qualifying petition as a candidate for Circuit Court clerk. Both John Edward Lackey Jr. and Michael Finney have petitions out to run in the Republican primary.

Incumbent Republican clerk Jimmy Moore is not seeking re-election.

Meanwhile, Judicial Commissioner Yolanda Kight kicked off her campaign for Circuit Court Division 9 judge Tuesday evening with a reception at the offices of attorney Ricky E. Wilkins. Kight ran in the Democratic primary for Shelby County clerk in 2014. The Shelby County Commission appointed her a General Sessions Court judicial commissioner in 2015.

She will face David M. Rudolph on the August ballot for the nonpartisan judicial special election.

Rudolph was appointed Circuit Court judge by Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam following the June retirement of Division 9 Judge Robert L. Childers.

The contenders in the nonpartisan August races can start pulling qualifying petitions Jan. 5.

– Bill Dries

DHS OKs St. Louis Cardinals’ Safety Act Proposal

The St. Louis Cardinals have received federal certification giving the organization legal protections in the event of a terrorist attack at Busch Stadium.

Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill announced Tuesday, Dec. 19, that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security certified the Cardinals under the Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies Act, known as the Safety Act. A DHS spokesman said the certification was approved Dec. 11.

The act encourages sports teams, entertainment venues and other organizations to develop anti-terrorism technologies and practices. In return, it places limits on lawsuits that could be filed if a terrorist attack occurs.

The Cardinals applied for certification in July. McCaskill in October urged approval of the request in a letter to acting Homeland Security director Elaine Duke. The letter was sent days after the attack on a country music concert in Las Vegas spurred new concerns about safety at entertainment and sports venues.

“Terror attacks are increasingly occurring around the world on soft targets like stadiums and concert venues, and the Cards are confronting that threat head-on,” McCaskill, the top-ranking Democrat on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said in a statement Tuesday.

Cardinals spokesman Ron Watermon said the Cardinals “remain committed to continuous safety upgrades, which include ongoing investments in people, technologies, and process improvements.”

Cardinals security director Phil Melcher said in an October interview that upgrades include background checks on all employees and vendors and the installation of barricades to prevent vehicles from ramming the stadium. He said the Safety Act application also requires tracking of metrics to prove the measures work.

The Cardinals are typically among the highest-drawing teams in Major League Baseball, with attendance topping 3 million every season since 2004.

In 2012, Yankee Stadium became the first sports venue to be certified through the Safety Act. Several other sports franchises have followed.

– The Associated Press