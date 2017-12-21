Black Theater Museum Plan Gets Good Reviews at City Hall

VOL. 132 | NO. 252 | Thursday, December 21, 2017

For about five months, Hattiloo Theatre founder Ekundayo Bandele had been working on the idea he proposed Tuesday, Dec. 19, to establish the National Black Theater Museum inside the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art building in Overton Park.

His work included contacting and getting commitments from four major black theater organizations to move to Memphis. Dartmouth University would provide students to help the museum acquire objects including manuscripts for academic study, the network of black theater companies in cities across the country and other experts.

“It doesn’t exist anywhere in the world. This didn’t come from anywhere,” Bandele said, noting that Hattiloo had developed a traveling exhibition in 2010 with a grant from the First Tennessee Foundation that toured at Dartmouth University, Vanderbilt University, Fisk University and Spelman College.

The museum would use the same information on those 77 panels as its core but the museum would be more high tech and expand its academic reach, Bandele said.

“We’re going to go all the way back to the 1400s. That’s where in Africa we used costumes, music and dance for storytelling. We may not have called it theater, but that’s exactly what it was,” he said. “This museum will be the museum of the future. There will be touch screens, virtual reality, interactive.”

The Brooks board is currently working toward a move to a new museum building on the city’s riverfront that would be built on the west side of Front Street between Union and Monroe avenues and open sometime in 2022. The Overton Park building is owned by the city.

Bandele wants to open the National Black Theater Museum in 2023.

The first reviews from council members who got the public premiere of the concept Tuesday were glowing.

“When I thought about Brooks leaving, at first I said, ‘No, they can’t do that,’” council member Martavius Jones said.

“The fact is you have the vision for this, just like you had the vision when you started off on Marshall,” he said, referring to the first Hattiloo Theatre on Marshall Avenue in the Edge District.

Jones was ready Tuesday to drop the idea of putting out a request for proposal to the public to solicit other ideas for the Brooks building. Bandele, in his meeting with Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, also pushed for no RFP.

But city Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen urged the council to still go through with the RFP process for “any other mature ideas that are ready for proposal.”

“This is an inspiring, absolutely outstanding idea,” McGowen said of the museum concept.

Council chairman Berlin Boyd also said the council will probably go ahead with the RFP, telling Bandele, “You definitely have a running start and you lead the pack in my eye.”

No decisions were made by the council Tuesday, but Bandele wasn’t seeking anything at this point. McGowen said a next step would be for the administration to take an RFP resolution to the council soon.

Bandele said he will abide by the wishes of the council. He also said the seed money to get started is awaiting a commitment from the city on the building.

“We have a donor who has said I will give you $350,000 in seed money so that we can do these things,” Bandele said. “But here’s the thing – that donor isn’t going to give us the money if we don’t have the building because he may say this isn’t going to happen.”

Waiting in the wings to do market research for fundraising is the DeVos Institute of Arts Management at the University of Maryland. The seed money would also go toward the museum’s design and what to do with the 1973 addition to the Brooks’ space, which has not met the strict standards of museum and exhibit insurors for displaying artifacts.

The four national black theater groups that have committed to relocate to Overton Park are the August Wilson Society at Howard University in Washington, D.C.; Black Theater Commons in Baltimore, Maryland; Black Theater Network in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and Black Theater Association in St. Paul, Minnesota.

“All four of those professional organizations have agreed to leave their homes and relocate to Memphis,” Bandele said. “They want the strength of collective impact. This truly makes us the epicenter of theater.”

The Black Theatre Network is holding its annual meeting in Memphis this coming July. And Bandele said he would like to see Memphis host more network events.

He met with Rhodes College president Marjorie Hass earlier Tuesday, who also committed Rhodes to the academic pursuits of the museum.

“She wants to join the theater department and the Africana studies department with the museum,” he said. “We already have a theater district. This would serve as an anchor. … The location of this building is ideal and it gives us cultural density in Midtown.”

Meanwhile, Dartmouth College has committed students to a search for items for the museum and its archives.

“Dartmouth University has agreed … to create a four-year class. The students in that class will be charged with finding manuscripts, objects, archives, acquisitions on behalf of this museum,” Bandele said. “We have an Ivy League university scouring our country looking for stuff.”

The fundraising effort would involve other black theater companies across the country that would have exhibits in the museum with naming rights sold for those exhibits.

“They are going to ask, ‘what’s in it for me.’ The big thing is they get to secure their legacy in the American canon, cross-support and collaboration. They get to share their theater with a national audience and share local donations,” he said. “It would revolutionize black theater nationally.”

A group of 50 “A-list” celebrities have been approached about endorsing and actively backing the museum and have agreed, according to Bandele.