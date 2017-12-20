Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 251 | Wednesday, December 20, 2017

University of Mississippi and Meridian Hospitals to Ally

The Associated Press

Updated 3:00PM
MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center is agreeing to work more closely with another hospital.

The deal with Meridian-based Anderson Regional Health System was announced Tuesday.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center would help provide specialty services at Anderson's two hospitals. Efforts will initially focus on pediatric services, with the University of Mississippi Medical Center offering pediatric consultations through videoconferencing.

The two parties say they'd also like to train medical residents in Meridian, although UMMC CEO Kevin Cook says no plans have been made yet.

UMMC already stations a medical helicopter in Meridian. The medical center has been seeking ways to link with other Mississippi hospitals to extend services, in part to keep patients from leaving the state. Cook says the medical center is open to partnerships benefiting both sides.

