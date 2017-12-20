Lankford to Manage Agricenter’s New Organic Center

VOL. 132 | NO. 251 | Wednesday, December 20, 2017

Chris Lankford has been named farm manager for Agricenter International’s newly created Organic Resource Center, which is designed to be a resource for Mid-South growers in the basics of the organic certification process. Lankford will be responsible for the operation of the new organic farm, developing peri-urban agriculture projects, and promoting organic agricultural practices. He also will assist the director of research in additional research as well as the operation of Agricenter’s farm as a whole.

Hometown: Ripley, Tennessee

Experience: I have operated my family farm in Ripley for 27 years and supplied Kroger Delta Division with trailers full of delicious Ripley tomatoes for 24 years. I most recently came to Agricenter from the position of farm manager at PictSweet Co. I have a degree in plant and soil science from the University of Tennessee at Martin.

What talent do you wish you had? I wish I had musical ability.

Who has had the greatest influence on you and why? Dr. Bobby Hathcock, professor emeritus of plant science at UT Martin, instilled in me a great interest in plant science.

Tell us a little about why Agricenter created the new Organic Resource Center. The Organic Resource Center will allow Agricenter to fill a gap in the region. It is a new model serving as laboratory and demonstration farm, a place for additional collaboration between producers and consumers, and a hub to learn about new markets and emerging trends.

What will growers be able to learn from ORC’s research? The ORC is a new addition to Agricenter’s long-established research program and is designed to provide growers of the Mid-South with data they need to be successful in producing crops organically. The ORC will evaluate soil carbon stocks, greenhouse gas emissions and crop productivity between organic and non-organic cropping systems. It will also establish a long-term trial to compare organic and non-organic cropping systems in a southern, sub-tropical climate.

Several states, including Tennessee and Arkansas, are wrestling with how to regulate dicamba herbicides and prevent so-called dicamba drift from affecting nearby farms. How much of a concern is that for growers who might be considering producing organic crops? Dicamba drift is a concern for all producers – non-organic as well as organic. If you are an organic farm and you are affected by dicamba drift, your produce cannot be sold as organic. It can still be sold at market, but growers will not get the premium for it.

Organic produce (and other organic products) have gained popularity among consumers, but what about producers? Are more expressing an interest in growing organically? A lot of producers do not know what is involved in converting to organic production. Agricenter will be providing growers with that information. The three-year wait before the ground can be certified organic is a barrier for growers, but there are still steps that can be taken during those years, such as working on soil and selling produce that is considered in organic transition.

As a farmer yourself, what experience have you had with growing organic vs. non-organic crops, and how did you decide which was best for you? I have had an interest in growing organic crops for consumers for some time. My experiences with specialty crops and dealing with food and labor laws will allow me to help fulfill our goal at Agricenter. Agricenter will be a wonderful resource for producers and consumers to connect around non-organic and organic food production.

What do you consider your greatest accomplishment? Increasing my family farm from a small, 15-acre tomato farm to 80 acres utilizing the most current technology.

What do you most enjoy about your work? Determining innovative ways to deal with challenges.

If you could give one piece of advice to young people, what would it be? Find something you love and put as much effort as possible in the pursuit of achieving success.

R. Scott Barber, regional president of Caesars Mid-South, has been elected chairman of the Tunica Tourism Commission, the six-member governing board of the Tunica Convention & Visitors Bureau. He replaces the commission’s longtime chairman, Warren “Tutt” Sullivan, who is retiring. Barber has spent more than 20 years as an executive with Caesars Entertainment and has been regional president for Caesars Mid-South since January 2009.

The town of Tunica has appointed Nolen Cannon to serve on the Tunica Tourism Commission in the open position left by Sullivan’s retirement. Cannon is the former chairman of the Mississippi Gaming Commission and a local farmer.

Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP has appointed Buddy Dearman as managing partner of DHG Dealerships. Dearman has more than 30 years of experience working with dealerships and their owners. In his new role, he will develop and lead DHG Dealerships’ strategy, including overseeing services for more than 2,500 clients in all 50 states. He also will lead a 25-partner leadership team and more than 160 professionals.

William B. Howard Jr. has been selected as one of the 2017 Memphis Five Star Wealth Manager Award recipients. Howard is president of William Howard & Co. Financial Advisors Inc., a fee-only financial planning and investment advisory firm in East Memphis, and has provided financial advice for 38 years.