Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 251 | Wednesday, December 20, 2017

Jack in the Box Selling Qdoba for $305 Million

The Associated Press

Updated 3:00PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NEW YORK (AP) – Jack in the Box is selling the Qdoba restaurant chain to private-equity firm Apollo Global Management for $305 million in cash.

The chain of Mexican restaurants has been a sore spot on Jack in the Box's overall business, posting same-store sales declines throughout the last year. The San Diego burger chain has been weighing its options with Qdoba for most of this year.

Chairman and CEO Lenny Comma said Tuesday the San Diego company decided that selling Qdoba was the best thing to do.

Jack in the Box Inc. has more than 2,200 restaurants, while Qdoba has more than 700 throughout the U.S. and Canada.

The deal is expected to close by April 2018.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 47 116 21,275
MORTGAGES 57 114 24,899
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 31 8,734
BUILDING PERMITS 236 364 43,711
BANKRUPTCIES 99 100 14,294
BUSINESS LICENSES 22 34 6,525
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 34 94 13,771
MARRIAGE LICENSES 18 37 5,195

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.