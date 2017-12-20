FedEx Forecasts Record Holiday Deliveries

VOL. 132 | NO. 251 | Wednesday, December 20, 2017

It wasn’t just solid news all around for FedEx’s fiscal second quarter that ended Nov. 30, during which the package delivery company grew earnings 11 percent to $775 million, or $2.84 a share. That’s up from $700 million, or $2.59 per share during the year-ago period.

FedEx also is on track, according to chairman and CEO Fred Smith, for “another record holiday shipping season.” And the company said, as part of its latest quarterly earnings release, that FedEx is raising its full-year profit outlook to $12.70 to $13.30 a share and expects improved financial results in the second half of fiscal 2018.

Executives spent much of a presentation to analysts Tuesday, Dec. 19, detailing their optimism around brisk e-commerce sales and the resulting package delivery needs, along with the impact of the Republican-led tax bill the U.S. House was close to finalizing that same day.

The company hasn’t yet released an estimate of its holiday package traffic, but FedEx CFO Alan Graf pointed to “record-setting seasonal volumes.” As an example of how important this time of year is to the company, Smith said FedEx will start the day after New Year’s in its planning for the next peak season.

Smith mentioned the tax overhaul in his introductory remarks, which is no surprise given that FedEx is seen as a bellwether for the U.S. and global economies, and the company’s earnings calls with analysts usually incorporate larger economic discussions. FedEx Executive Vice President Raj Subramaniam added that, along with seeing “moderate growth in the global economy” and consumer confidence at a 17-year high, final congressional passage of a tax overhaul “could add materially to next year’s GDP forecast.”

Should that occur, FedEx executives told analysts the company would increase its capital expenses and expand hiring.

FedEx’s second quarter revenue was $16.31 billion, up from $14.9 billion a year earlier. The company's stock was up 1.4 percent to $245.90 in extended trading after the release of the earnings report.

FedEx shares have increased 30 percent since the beginning of the year, compared to a 20 percent increase in the Standard & Poor's 500 index.