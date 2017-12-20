VOL. 132 | NO. 251 | Wednesday, December 20, 2017

The Memphis Animal Services advisory board will hold a public meeting Wednesday, Dec. 20, from 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. The public is invited to attend to hear the latest MAS news and ask questions. Visit memphisanimalservices.com.

The Orpheum Theatre Group and Memphis arts community will host the second annual Midsouth Arts Against Hunger food drive benefiting Mid-South Food Bank through Wednesday, Dec. 20. Patrons who donate at least one nonperishable item will receive a voucher for free admission to see a screening of “Miracle on 34th Street” Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Orpheum, 203 S. Main St. Donations will be collected at the Orpheum box office and Halloran Centre lobby Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., through the day of the event; tickets for the screening also are available for $5 cash only at the Orpheum box office. Visit orpheum-memphis.com for details.

Billy Hardwick’s All Star Lanes will host a Bowling Brunch with Santa on Thursday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1576 S. White Station Road. The cost is $12 and includes two hours of bowling with Santa, a picture with Santa, buffet and beverages, and a goody bag. Visit billyhardwicks.com.

MMT Speaker Series featuring The Bar-Kays takes place Thursday, Dec. 21, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Church Health community room at Crosstown Concourse, 1350 Concourse Ave. Join The Consortium MMT and Talent Development Complex for a conversation with James Alexander and Larry Dodson of The Bar-Kays, moderated by The Consortium MMT founding president and Hall of Fame songwriter David Porter. Dodson’s autobiography, “And The Band Plays On,” will be available for purchase, with a book signing to take place after the main event. Cost is free; register at eventbrite.com.

LeMoyne-Owen College presents “A Soulful Holiday Evening” with Cameo on Thursday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 203 S. Main St. The rock-funk group will perform its greatest hits over the decades, and Chante’ Moore and the LeMoyne-Owen College Concert Choir also will take the stage. Proceeds benefit LOC and the United Negro College Fund. Tickets are $28 to $63 at ticketmaster.com and the Orpheum box office.