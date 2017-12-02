Trucking Technology Accelerates With Promise of Better Safety, Efficiency

VOL. 10 | NO. 49 | Saturday, December 2, 2017

The notion of thousands of electric and autonomous semitractor-trailers sharing the road with more traditional passenger vehicles may seem like a scene from a futuristic movie, but that future could be much closer than it seems.

The concept was reinforced to the general public in November when Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled his company’s all-electric semi truck. However, it has been pondered in logistics and transportation trade circles for quite some time.

“I think the reality is by the early 2020s … autonomous vehicles will be on the roads across America,” said Adam Berger, partner and vice president of sales for Doering Fleet Management, a Wisconsin-based national fleet-management firm. “The trend in the automobile industry worldwide is electrification, automation and safety, and those three go good together, because autonomous vehicles are safer – they don’t roll over, they accelerate better, they brake better. Everything about them is safer.”

FedEx Corp. chairman and CEO Fred Smith has expressed similar sentiments about the safety of autonomous trucks.

Executives from the Memphis-based shipping giant were unavailable to comment for this story because the company is in the quiet period before its Dec. 19 earnings call. However, Smith addressed the possibility of FedEx using autonomous vehicles at the National Conference on Undergraduate Research held at the University of Memphis earlier this year.

“We’re several years away from completely autonomous vehicles, though the technology is evolving very quickly,” Smith said at the conference, adding that it’s an important area of research because 90 percent of all accidents are caused by human error.

Smith said that since FedEx operates over 150,000 vehicles on the roads every day, FedEx is reviewing autonomous technologies for all its driving operations, but especially for heavy long-haul trucking.

Tesla Semi Mile Range: 300 or 500 miles Powertrain: 4 Independent Motors on Rear Axles Energy Consumption: Less than 2 kWh/mile Fuel Savings: $200,000+ Expected Base Price (300-mile range): $150,000 Expected Base Price (500-mile Range: $180,000 Base Reservation: $20,000 Expected Founders Series Price: $200,000

“We believe this has big implications for us in terms of safety and efficiency,” he said.

But while autonomous technology is surging forward, Berger said a lack of legislation is in place to govern the use of these vehicles.

He said that certain places – such as Phoenix, Arizona; Seattle, Washington; and much of California – will be the forerunners in term of both legislation and electric infrastructure, with Tesla leading the charge on the latter.

“The Tesla semi was done, I think, to be a marquee and things will start to trickle down in the same way that Mercedes and BMW use their flagship series to introduce technologies and then have them proliferate down through their lineup,” Berger said. “Tesla is the icebreaker on this technology and it’s going to proliferate though all the automakers.”

Another barrier fleet managers face, Berger said, is the initial cost of implementing the technology, even if those costs will be offset in the long run.

“A reasonably priced electric car has lower operating costs and lifecycle costs than a gas engine counterpart and (it has a) longer lifespan – there are Teslas that have been on the road for 300,000 miles with one of our clients,” Berger said. “As costs continue to decline with electric vehicles and eventually autonomous vehicles, it will be far more compelling for individuals and businesses to move in that direction.”

Victoria Kresge, vice president of dedicated services and logistics with Illinois-based truck leasing organization NationaLease, said the shift in thinking when it comes to fuel economy has been a long time coming, even if the technology is new.

“About 20 years ago, the fuel started getting funky, and we had trucks that were getting four or five miles to the gallon, and all of a sudden it became a very measurable thing when you are looking at your fleet,” Kresge said. “If you were a fleet owner, it became a bull’s-eye on your metrics.”

Which, she said, is one reason why companies like Tesla that are attempting to rethink the wheel, so to speak, are great for the industry.

“Maybe you aren’t quite ready to make that jump into a Tesla vehicle yet, but the nice thing is they introduce things we can start looking at,” Kresge said. “Those types of technologies start to trickle down into our industry, and they all make sense to me as a normal consumer and a mom who drives around all day on these highways.”