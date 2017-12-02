TAG Truck Center Prepares to Open On Former Mall of Memphis Site

VOL. 10 | NO. 49 | Saturday, December 2, 2017

Just a few weeks before Tommy Earl’s and Gary Dodson’s new $30 million TAG Truck Center is to open at the old Mall of Memphis site on the 4400 block of American Way, Earl allows himself a moment of nostalgia.

“I watched them build this mall as a kid,” Earl said. “I grew up on the other side of the interstate. I watched them tear it down. I was at the opening when Dorothy Hamill skated.”

The Mall of Memphis opened in 1981, closed in 2003, and was demolished the next year. Back then, of course, Earl couldn’t have known he would one day be doing business here.

Or even in 2007, when TAG bought four Barloworld Truck Center dealerships for $25 million; TAG stands for Tommy and Gary. Earl is president of the company and Dodson is a partner and chief financial officer.

Today, TAG operates 10 full-service dealerships in Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri and Kentucky. The Memphis operations have been based on Brooks Road but spread among five locations, including in West Memphis, Arkansas.

Dodson says they wanted to expand their main building on Brooks Road but were landlocked. At one point, they had thought they were going to purchase another property on American Way that had been home to a big-box store, but Dodson said the property had liens.

“We drove past here that day and it was empty, and we said, ‘Wow, that’d be a good place for a dealership,’” Dodson said.

The opportunity to buy the 113-acre Mall of Memphis site arose, Dodson says, when a South Carolina real estate developer couldn’t secure the payment-in-lieu-of-taxes incentives it was seeking. Initially, Earl and Dodson had agreed to buy just 35 acres of the site, but when the PILOT was denied the developer offered the whole parcel. Through their own real estate holdings company, Earl and Dodson paid $3.9 million.

“This was never a long-range plan,” Dodson said. “It just kind of fell into our lap.”

Bound by Interstate 240 and American Way, the TAG Truck Center will include a 45-door main service center, a 14-door express assessment center, a separate body shop, storage for parts, a retail center that faces American Way, 108 spaces for new and used trucks for sale, a center for training technicians, six recreational vehicle hookups, a drivers’ lounge that will include 12 oversized recliners and at least two large flat-screen TVs, plus laundry and shower facilities and even dog kennels.

Locally, the count of full-time employees will grow from 165 to 175; the company has 400 employees across all of its dealerships.

“I tell people all the time we do everything a car dealership does, except everything we have is bigger,” Earl said. “We sell parts, we sell new, we sell used, we provide service, and we do leasing.”

Dodson says the PILOT awarded by the Economic Development Growth Engine will provide about $6 million in property tax assistance for 12 years. In addition, TAG received a seven-year federal New Market Tax Credit tied to the training center.

“Every one of the technicians has a laptop,” Earl said. “First thing they do when a truck pulls in is they plug into the truck.”

About 65 percent of TAG’s business is local – “Brooks Road is kind of the Covington Pike of truck dealerships,” Earl said – and 35 percent transient.

“Most of our uptick is going to be in transient-type business,” Dodson said. “They were uncomfortable coming to where we were. I mean, if you compared this customer lounge to what we had down there, it’s like night and day.”

The first year they were in business, Dodson says the company did “$100-some-odd million. And now we’ll do a half a billion.”

The plan is to move the majority of local operations to the new site from Dec. 8-10 and the final pieces at the end of the month.

“When you look at the scheme of things across the country,” Dodson said, “$30 million is probably in the top 5 percent of investments in dealerships. It’s a big investment. But as my father would say, if you bankrupt a truck dealership in Memphis, there’s something wrong with you.”