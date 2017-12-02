VOL. 10 | NO. 49 | Saturday, December 2, 2017

The St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend races take place Saturday, Dec. 2, starting at Second Street and Monroe Avenue. Race registration is closed, but spectators are welcome to bring signs and cheer for runners. Some streets will be closed or have limited traffic access during the race. Visit stjudemarathon.org for a street closure list and other details.

The South Main Market, Memphis’ first food hall concept, will host a grand opening celebration Saturday, Dec. 2, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 409 S. Main St. The event will feature the market’s first seven vendors offering a range of food and drink, plus live music, pop-up artists and more. Visit facebook.com/thesouthmainmarket for details.

Breakfast With Santa at Shelby Farms Park takes place Saturday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the First Tennessee Foundation Visitor Center, 6903 Great View Drive N. Enjoy brunch, decorate cookies, make ornaments and more. “Mommy/Daddy + Me” tickets (1 adult, 1 child) are $33 for park members and $35 for nonmembers; each additional ticket is $16 for members and $18 for nonmembers. Register at shelbyfarmspark.org.

Christmas in Collierville, a series of Saturday events celebrating the season, continues Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Collierville Town Square, 125 N. Rowlett St. Take a carriage ride through the square, listen to Opera Memphis strolling carolers, visit Santa in the gazebo (available until 2 p.m.) and more. All activities are free. Christmas in Collierville continues Dec. 9 and 16; visit facebook.com/colliervilleparks for a full schedule of each week’s events.

Memphis College of Art will host a reception for three new exhibits – “Creativity and Inclusivity: Disability and Art in the Memphis Community,” the 2017 BFA Thesis Exhibit and works by Jan Hankins – Saturday, Dec. 2, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Rust Hall, 1930 Poplar Ave. Emory University professor Rosemarie Garland-Thomson will present a guest lecture in conjunction with the “Creativity and Inclusivity” exhibition from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Cost is free. Visit mca.edu.

Roudnev Youth Ballet will perform Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” Saturday, Dec. 2, at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. at Buckman Arts Center at St. Mary’s School, 60 Perkins Road Extended. Tickets start at $20. Visit buckmanartscenter.com or call 901-537-1483.

The 13th annual Stumbling Santa Pub Crawl benefiting Porter-Leath takes place Saturday, Dec. 2, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. starting at Flying Saucer Draught Emporium, 130 Peabody Place. Join hundreds of participants dressed as Santa Claus on a secret pub crawl route to a different Downtown bar each hour. Participants should bring a cash donation or a new, unwrapped toy that promotes early learning for children 6 week to 5 years old. Visit facebook.com/flyingsaucermemphis for details.

Dancers Inc. will host its 31st annual “Students’ Works & Dances” performance Saturday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. in St. Stephen’s UMC fellowship hall, 3981 Macon Road. Elementary and high school students will perform choreographed jazz pieces and ballet vignettes. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children and students. Call 901-217-8009.

IRIS Orchestra will present “Influences & Inspiration,” featuring guest pianist Orion Weiss, Saturday, Dec. 2, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. at Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter Road. Visit irisorchestra.org.

The Metal Museum Holiday Open House will be held Sunday, Dec. 3, from noon to 4 p.m. at the museum, 374 Metal Museum Drive. Take a workshop, shop for handmade gifts in the museum store, sip a warm drink or warm yourself by the fire pit. Admission to the museum and grounds is free. Visit metalmuseum.org for details.

WKNO Gallery Ten Ninety One will host an opening reception for an exhibition of works by Bartlett Art Association members Sunday, Dec. 3, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the WKNO Digital Media Center, 7151 Cherry Farms Road. The exhibition will be on display through Dec. 29. Call 901-458-2521 or visit wkno.org.

Germantown Presbyterian Church will host “Sounds of the Season,” a concert featuring acclaimed opera singer Kallen Esperian, Sunday, Dec. 3, at 2:30 p.m. at 2363 Germantown Road S. Admission is free, but contributions to the GPC Music Fund will be accepted. Visit germantownpres.org or call 901-754-5195 for details.

Memphis Botanic Garden will host a reception for “Winter Wonders,” an exhibition by the Memphis Artists Group, Sunday, Dec. 3, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the MBG visitors center gallery, 750 Cherry Road. The exhibition will be on display through Jan. 3. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com.

The 31st annual Christmas at St. Mary’s: “Music of the Holiday Season,” featuring the Rhodes College Women’s Chorus, Singers & Chamber Singers, is Sunday, Dec. 3, at 4 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral, 700 Poplar Ave. Cost is free. Visit rhodes.edu/events for details.

STEP Inc. (Support and Training for Exceptional Parents) will host “Lighting Up the Season With Music,” a holiday benefit concert featuring Memphis artists, Sunday, Dec. 3, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Longview Heights Seven Day Adventist Church, 685 E. Mallory Ave. A holiday shopping bazaar with local artisans starts at 5:30 p.m. Event admission is by donation (suggested $10); children and youths are free with adults. Visit tnstep.org.

Starry Nights at Shelby Farms Park hosts Run, Walk, Bike Night Monday, Dec. 4, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the park, 6903 Great View Drive N. Starry Nights will be closed to cars; Hyde Lake Wheel House will be open for bike rentals. Admission is $5. Visit shelbyfarmspark.org for a list of Mistletoe Village activities and other details.

Dove and Grammy Award-winning recording artist David Phelps brings his 19th annual Classic Christmas Tour to Millington Monday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. at Millington First Baptist Church, 5101 W. Union Road. Call 901-872-2264 or 270-627-0570 or visit davidphelps.com for details.

The UniverSoul Circus Big Top Christmas visits Memphis Tuesday through Sunday, Dec. 5-10, at Hickory Ridge Mall, 6075 Winchester Road. The Christmas-themed circus production features contortionists, motocross stunts, dancers, animal acts and more. Tickets start at $16. Visit universoulcircus.com for details and showtimes.

The 16th annual Toy Truck toy drive for Porter-Leath will be open Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 6-8, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bud Davis Cadillac, 5433 Poplar Ave., and Saturday, Dec. 9, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at WMC Action News 5, 1960 Union Ave. The drive collects new, unwrapped toys that promote early childhood learning (dolls, puzzles, balls, blocks, etc.), as well as cash, check and credit card donations, to benefit children 6 weeks to 5 years old served by Porter-Leath’s preschool program. Visit porterleath.org for details.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in NovaCopy’s conference room, 7251 Appling Farms Parkway. Eric Eurich of Focal Point Coaching will present “Goal Setting for 2018.” Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

Tennessee Shakespeare Company will stage Samuel Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot” Thursday, Dec. 7, through Dec. 17 at Dixon Gallery & Gardens’ Winegardner Auditorium, 4339 Park Ave. Visit tnshakespeare.org for showtimes and tickets.

Celebrate the holidays in the Cooper-Young Historic District Thursday, Dec. 7. Stores and restaurants will offer holiday specials, and businesses will light their windows and outdoor displays for the annual “Unwrapped” contest (winners announced at 6 p.m.). The Peabody School Choir will sing Christmas carols in the gazebo starting at 5 p.m., and Santa will stroll around, handing out candy and posing for photos. Visitors are asked to bring a small toy under $5 to be donated to the school’s Peabody Eagle Bucks Program.

Let’s Innovate Through Education (LITE) hosts its Student Pitch Night Thursday, Dec. 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the University of Memphis’ Fogelman Executive Center, 330 Innovation Drive, suite 206. High school students will pitch their entrepreneurial ideas to the community, with audience members voting to select two to receive additional funding for their startup or nonprofit. Tickets are $25 at eventbrite.com. Visit litememphis.com for details.

Starry Nights at Shelby Farms Park hosts Decorate Your Car Night, Park Member Night and Movie Night Thursday, Dec. 7, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the park, 6903 Great View Drive N. Decorate your car to get a $5 discount per car on tickets purchased at the gate, then head to Mistletoe Village for a 7 p.m. screening of “Elf.” Visit shelbyfarmspark.org for details.