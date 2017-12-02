VOL. 10 | NO. 49 | Saturday, December 2, 2017

Editorial: Protest and Public Safety Balance Due for Review

Americans’ right to protest by peaceful and lawful means may be one of the most complex, difficult-to-define rights after freedom of speech.

Some individuals believe there shouldn’t be a formal process for protesting because the nature of protest is spontaneity. Others believe measures to preserve public safety should take a higher priority than the freedom to express dissent, especially when that dissent comes in a lawful but uncomfortable presence.

Before any of that comes into play, we must address the question of who determines what ground rules, if any, should be put in place.

The last two years or so of heightened protest activity around numerous causes in Memphis has eroded the trust between protesters and those who enforce the city’s existing rules for demonstrations.

And that big pool of mistrust is what Memphis City Councilman Reid Hedgepeth waded into recently when he proposed some amendments to the city ordinances that deal with 5K marathons and similar events. Hedgepeth said he fields complaints that residential streets in some neighborhoods are blocked with little notice around this time of year, when the temperatures are crisp but not icy – perfect weather for a run or walk to benefit a worthy charity. Other council members confirm that they too get complaints about this.

When other parts of the ordinance appeared to be up for grabs – specifically, those that deal with how many people constitute a protest that requires a city permit and how much lead time is necessary to obtain one – the mistrust became the issue.

Some council members, and even some veteran organizers of local protests over the past two years, have commented separately that this might be a good time to review the existing rules governing protests.

We agree. Specifically, we need a broad, in-depth discussion about the balance between freedom of expression and public safety. Too often in the past, the working principle in defining this balance was “if you think it violates constitutional principles, you’re free to take it to court; otherwise, police logic and tradition on how to handle protests is the order of the day.”

Hopefully we won’t regret making this statement: Such a re-examination needs to include a lot of attorneys at the table. They need to be there from the outset, and they need to be attorneys who represent more than the police and city government.

During this relatively quiet period at City Hall, it’s imperative that local leaders find solid moral, legal and constitutional ground ahead of all types of protests and marches that may come as we mark the 50th anniversary of the 1968 sanitation workers strike and the world turns its attention to Memphis.