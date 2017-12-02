December 1-7, 2017: This week in Memphis history

VOL. 10 | NO. 49 | Saturday, December 2, 2017

2013: The St. Jude Marathon is canceled because of subfreezing temperatures and the threat of icy streets. But some runners from Memphis and others who had traveled to the city for the annual event, run the course anyway.

1831: French writer and nobleman Alexis de Tocqueville and Gustave de Beaumont arrive in Memphis on their way to New Orleans, staying in Memphis for eight days and witnessing a group of Choctaw Indians crossing the river for the forced march to western reservations, known as The Trail of Tears. The forced removal of Cherokee would come seven years later. In his 1835 book “Democracy in America,” de Tocqueville writes that he “saw them embark to pass the mighty river, and never will that solemn spectacle fade from my remembrance. No cry, no sound was heard. … Their calamities were of ancient date, and they knew them to be irremediable.”

Source: National Park Service historical marker

1967: Otis Redding’s last recording session at Stax before going on tour with his touring band, The Bar-Kays. The session comes a month after Redding recorded “Dock of the Bay,” the song that would become his biggest hit, though the record wouldn’t be released until after his death. While recording it, Redding had forgotten the words to the last verse and instead whistled the melody. The Stax Museum of American Soul Music includes outtakes from the “Dock of the Bay” session and others, including Redding making several attempts at whistling toward the end of the song and mimicking seagulls. Sound effects of the seagulls and whistling would be added later to the recording.

The final recording session in December wraps up a phenomenal year for Redding as a breakout performer at the Monterey Pop Festival and on a Stax tour of Europe he headlined with Sam & Dave. Those involved in the label’s and studio’s success during the previous five years have filled the building, and between sessions, most of the Stax family gathers in songwriter David Porter’s office for an informal party. On Dec. 10, the plane carrying Redding and every member of The Bar-Kays except James Alexander, who is on a different flight, crashes into Lake Monona on the way to Madison, Wisconsin. Trumpet player Ben Cauley is the only survivor of the crash.

Source: “Soulsville” by Rob Bowman