The Daily News
VOL. 10 | NO. 49 | Saturday, December 2, 2017

CMOM Carousel Takes First Spin With New Customers

By Bill Dries

Updated 2:04PM
The speeches didn’t last very long before a restless and curious audience Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Children’s Museum of Memphis as the Grand Carousel opened to a long line of several hundred children and their parents and grandparents.

The carousel debut in an addition to the museum built just for the restored 1909 Dentzel carousel capped a two-year drive that saw the restoration of the all-horse carousel with just the restoration of the carousel costing $1 million.

The carousel had been crated up and stored in the mothballed Mid-South Coliseum at the Fairgrounds following the closing of the Libertyland theme park in 2005. The carousel had been part of a set of rides at the Fairgrounds long before the theme park was created and opened in 1976.

It opened Saturday to a new generation of children not sure just how the carousel worked and adults capturing the ride on iPhone cameras.

Meanwhile, city leaders broke ground Saturday on construction of the Raleigh Town Center on the site of the Raleigh Springs Mall. The town center is to include a new Raleigh branch library, a relocated police precinct and the move of the Memphis Police traffic offices to the park-like setting.

