City Council Considers Replacing Two-Term Limit with Three-Term Limit

VOL. 10 | NO. 49 | Saturday, December 2, 2017

Memphis City Council members are considering a referendum question for the November 2018 ballot that would extend the current limit of two consecutive terms for council members to three consecutive terms.

The council is scheduled to discuss the proposal during the Tuesday, Dec. 5, council executive session.

Memphis voters approved limits of two consecutive terms for council members and the city mayor in a 2008 city charter amendment that started the clock on term limits with the 2011 city elections.

Six of the 13 council members now in office are serving their second full term of office under the term limits provision currently in the city charter.

Appointments to partial terms of office do not count toward the two-term limit.

If the charter amendment goes on the ballot and is approved by voters, it would take effect immediately and the six term-limited council members now set to go off the council at the end of 2019 could instead seek re-election in 2019.

The three-term limit proposal as currently drafted would apply only to council members and if approved by the council and then Memphis voters would leave the mayor’s office at a two-term limit.

In order to go on the November ballot, the referendum ordinance must pass three readings by the council.

Council members could add the ordinance to Tuesday’s agenda for a first reading vote. The council takes a final vote Tuesday on another November referendum that would abolish the use of ranked-choice voting in single-member council district races where no candidate gets a majority of the votes cast.