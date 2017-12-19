Touting a Win-Win Partnership

VOL. 132 | NO. 250 | Tuesday, December 19, 2017

Joann Massey, director of business diversity & compliance and Title VI coordinator for the city of Memphis, speaks to media and supporters at the groundbreaking celebrating the partnership of PeroxyChem and the Maynard C. Stiles Wastewater Treatment Plant. In partnership with the city, PeroxyChem’s new production plant will save the city money in sewer treatment costs, while also creating local jobs with a particular focus on hiring minority-owned subcontractors.