Party Leaders: Voter Turnout Trumps Trump

VOL. 132 | NO. 250 | Tuesday, December 19, 2017

The chairmen of the local Democratic and Republican parties are leading very different game plans into the 2018 elections.

While the focus may be local politics and voter turnout, Shelby County Democratic Party chairman Corey Strong and Shelby County Republican Party chairman Lee Mills are not blind to what is happening nationally.

“My job as Shelby County chairman is to take care of Shelby County,” Mills said on the WKNO/Channel 10 program “Behind The Headlines.”

“My job as Republican Party chairman is to highlight our candidates – our state candidates and try to divorce ourselves from (president) Donald Trump. We have to do that,” he said. “This was a weird presidential election, right? We had Republicans voting for Democrats, Democrats voting for Republicans – it was a crazy presidential election. Our job is to focus on Shelby County and try to keep the national politics out of it.”

Strong, on the same program, said using the unpopularity of Trump in the majority-Democrat city doesn’t get to the basic concerns of that base.

“Our base is in our black urban communities. It’s hard for me to go to south Memphis, it’s hard for me to go to Smoky City, Whitehaven, Frayser and say Trump’s name when the street isn’t paved, when I’ve got to walk 20 minutes to catch a MATA bus,” Strong said. “We have to focus on candidate and issues, but also connect what we are talking about to a change in someone’s life.”

"Behind The Headlines," hosted by Eric Barnes, publisher of The Daily News, can be seen on The Daily News Video page, video.memphisdailynews.com. The airing of this program marked the first time Strong and Mills have met, and their first face-to-face discussion of the upcoming election year.

They each represent the largest base of voters for each party in Tennessee. For Democrats, it is a base within the city of Memphis. For Republicans it is the suburbs outside of Memphis but within Shelby County.

The 2018 Election Year: May 1: County Primary Elections Aug. 2: State and Federal Primary and County General Elections Nov. 6: State and Federal General Elections

Strong is excited about the recent entry of former Nashville mayor and state Gov. Phil Bredesen into the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Bob Corker, in what could become a November general election matchup between Bredesen and Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn, a strong supporter of Trump.

“This race is going to run through Shelby County at the state level,” Strong said. “If we turn out here, that has statewide impact. We have enough votes on the tree to shake out that it has to go through Shelby County.”

For that reason, Strong says Democratic voter turnout in the August county general elections is important even if Bredesen is the only Democrat on the ballot.

Mills says he is concerned but along traditional political lines.

“You are either running scared or running unopposed,” he said. “I think the demographics of Tennessee have shifted. There’s only really three or four large Democratic counties. So, it’s going to be tough for him (Bredesen). But the whole election comes down to voter turnout.”

Mills says the six-way Republican primary for Tennessee governor on the August ballot will help turnout among Shelby County Republicans the way that the spirited three-way primary for governor in 2010 helped the party win every countywide race on the same ballot.

“If 30 percent of our voters turn out and 20 percent of their voters turn out, we still lose,” Mills said of the crucial role that turnout plays for Republicans.

Republican Party leaders have long said the key to their success in county elections – the only partisan elections with nonjudicial primaries within Shelby County’s eight systems of local government – is the crossover potential of their nominees.

“We’re at a tremendous disadvantage,” Mills said. “We need some of that crossover vote and I think we’ll get it. There’s things that Republicans and Democrats can agree on – crime, jobs, education – those things we can agree on.”

Crossover candidates was a factor in the dysfunction of the local Democratic Party that led to its dissolution by the state party in August of 2016 and the reformation that followed.

“Crossover is a symptom of a problem,” Strong said, recalling a recent conversation with a 96-year-old resident at Trezevant Manor who has always been a Democrat but hasn’t always voted for every Democrat on the ballot.

“She says, ‘I didn’t know y’alls candidates. But I know this one and I know his parents and he’s a good person,’” Strong recalled. “That means we either don’t have good candidates or we’re not working hard enough to get the record of those candidates in front of those voters. That ends here. We’re going to work. It’s not going to be a referendum on – ‘We don’t know your candidates.’ That’s not going to happen anymore.”

Mills says Republican nominees emerging from the May county primaries will tout the financial stability and record of county government since 2010, including county government debt being under $1 billion for the first time in at least a decade.

Strong counters that the Democratic nominees will make life in the city an issue.

“We’re going to make it a referendum on the lives of the people in this city,” he said. “Do they have an economy that is working for them? Do they have services that work for them? Do they have job opportunities that are meaningful? Right now we have a county government that’s very concerned about building new roads in east (Shelby County) and doing things at the margins as opposed to doing actual meaningful work at the core for citizens of Shelby County, which Memphis is a big part of.”

Mills counters that’s not at the feet of county government.

“The reason Memphis is doing bad is because Memphis has suffered from bad leadership, bad Democratic leadership for decades,” he said. “The county is doing good because Republicans have run the county for seven years. The city could do good if Republicans ran the city. … Really the blame has to be shifted inward. That’s the big problem.”